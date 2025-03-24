Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares 2-year-old note for daughters to learn good deeds

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly wants her four daughters to grow up as well-mannered and good individuals. She has started her mission to teach her daughters manners and recently shared a two-year-old note she wrote for them.

Ad

On Sunday, Kelly Stafford posted a picture of a manifestation note she wrote for Sawyer, Chandler, Hunter and Tyler. She talked about all the good things that she wanted her daughters to read out loud every day so that they get embedded into their nature.

"I was RAISED. I didn't just grow up. I was taught to speak when I enter the room. Say please and thank you, to have respect for my elders and to get off my lazy butt and let the elders in the room have my chair. Say yes sir and no sir’, lend a helping hand to those in need, hold the door for the person behind me and say 'excuse me' when its needed. I was also taught to treat people the way I want to be treated,” the note read.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kelly Stafford shares 2-years-old note for daughters to learn good deeds (image credit: instagram/kbstafford89)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kelly's note came almost a day after she shared a glimpse into an adorable moment where she and her husband Matthew were "parent-trapped" by their daughters, during their family movie night.

Ad

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly opened up about ongoing parenting struggles

During the Feb. 27 episode of her "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly Stafford came clean about her struggles teaching manners to her daughters. She recalled her conversation with her husband, Matthew Stafford.

"Matthew and I were having this discussion probably a couple of weeks ago," Kelly said. "It was about our daughters, and you know we are trying really, really hard to encourage them to use their manners. And when I say encourage demand. This isn't an option in our house.”

Ad

Apart from getting to spend more time with her daughters, Kelly previously claimed that Matthew has been "living his dream" this offseason, playing golf. The couple got to enjoy the offseason, thanks to the quarterback's contract extension with the LA Rams. Kelly said she was glad that he would remain with the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.