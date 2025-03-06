  • home icon
  • Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly reveals being ‘so glad’ that QB decided to stay with Rams

By Shanu Singh
Modified Mar 06, 2025 19:02 GMT
Kelly Stafford reveals being &lsquo;so glad&rsquo; that Matthew Stafford decided to stay with Rams (Image Source: Kelly/IG)
Ever since the Los Angeles Rams lost the NFL Division Round against the Philadelphia Eagles, there have been speculations around Matthew Stafford's trade. Earlier this month, the Rams set the record straight with Stafford's future, revealing that the quarterback will be playing with them in the 2025 NFL season.

The news didn't just land well with the fans but also with Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly. In the latest segment of her "The Morning After" podcast on Thursday, Kelly Stafford expressed relief over the settlement of Rams star’s trade rumors. Talking about how she's "so glad" that Stafford will be playing the next season with the Rams, Kelly said:

"Obviously we've been traded before but that was a trade that you wanted, that you asked for. Turns out it was great. Turns out our family did great. I was never nervous, honestly, about our family. I really wasn't." (12:43)
Moving forward in her statement, Kelly Stafford claimed that she was already aware of the quarterback's decision. But it feels calming to receive the confirmation from the quarterback himself. Adding to her statement, Kelly said:

“Whenever we have each other we're good, as long as we have each other. But with that said, holy sh*t, am I so glad we're here. and I know, I don't want to put words in your mouth, but I know this is where you want it to be the whole time.”
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly confessed to being 'okay' about QB's trade

Even though Kelly Stafford expressed being "glad" that the quarterback has decided to stay with the Rams, the podcaster previously confessed to being "okay" with the quarterback's trade. Kelly's confession came via an episode of "The Morning After" podcast last month, in which she stated:

"Right now if you know the Rams decided that they wanted to trade him or Matthew decided he didn't want to play for the Rams, I'm good. Listen, move my family, yeah, that might be tough. First month, hard, okay. Turns out I like my kids to learn how to be resilient."
Matthew Stafford has been enjoying the offseason with his family, and according to his wife Kelly, the quarterback has been "living his dream" lately. The couple recently attended the Chosen Fertility's Met Gala and Kelly later gushed over the quarterback's classic looks for the event.

