Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly sends two-word reaction for Rams QB's Met Gala look

Matthew Stafford has been enjoying quality time with his family and kids since the offseason started. The couple attended the Met Gala of Chosen Fertility, an organization in which Kelly Stafford is a board member.

The couple's outing came on Monday and Kelly later shared her adorable moments with the Rams' star via her Instagram. In the IG story, she was gushing over the quarterback's classic Met Gala looks and wrote:

"This guy [heart emoji]"

Kelly Stafford sends two-word reaction for Matthew's Met Gala look (Image Source: Kelly/IG)

Before attending the Met Gala with Matthew Stafford, Kelly took to her "The Morning After" podcast to talk about her struggles with teaching manners to daughters. Talking about trying "really hard" to make kids learn manners, Kelly said:

"Matthew and I were having this discussion probably a couple weeks ago. It was about our daughters and you know we are trying really really hard to encourage them to use their manners. And when I say encourage, demand. This isn't an option in our house.”

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly revisited 'dad to daddy moment' with QB

On her "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly praised Matthew for being a great husband while recalling his adorable gesture.

“I've been struggling to sleep with everything going on. This morning he grabbed our whiteboard that's on wheels from downstairs, brought it upstairs, put it in front of our door that he closed. It said, ‘Do not wake mommy. Daddy is downstairs,’" Kelly said. (43:59 onwards)

Kelly recalled being surprised when she woke up that morning to come across the adorable gesture by Matthew. In fact, the quarterback also took care of sending the kids to school, giving her extra time to sleep. The gesture was wholesome and something Kelly didn't stop gushing over in her podcast episode later.

The couple have been married for almost a decade. Before shedding light on her "dad to daddy moment" Kelly confessed how being married to Matthew has changed one major habit of hers.

