Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly gets candid about the struggles of teaching daughters' manners

Parenthood is an extraordinary experience that comes with challenges. LA Rams star Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly recently opened up about her struggles teaching manners to their daughters Tyler, Hunter, Sawyer and Chandler.

Kelly Stafford shared them on Thursday's episode of her "The Morning After" podcast. Matthew sat down with her to lay out the blueprint for teaching manners to kids.

"Matthew and I were having this discussion probably a couple weeks ago. It was about our daughters and you know we are trying really really hard to encourage them to use their manners," Kelly said. (20:28). "And when I say encourage, demand. This isn't an option in our house.”

According to Kelly, she was raised in a family where manners were taught to kids from an early age. She added how she feels that showing manners to adults is a "sign of respect" that she wants her daughters to adopt.

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly recalled perfect offseason vacation with family

Kelly Stafford also recalled memories from a recent family trip to California. The Staffords visited Calamigos Ranch and enjoyed a great time together, surrounded by mountains and nature.

"It is pretty nice," Kelly said (0:46). We actually spent the weekend at Calamigos Ranch, which is this cool ranch in the middle of the mountains. My kids were just running around outside. Cows, horses, the whole nine yard. Honestly it was perfection just cuz the weather was so nice. It was so perfect.”

Before the trip, Matthew Stafford and Kelly took their kids to Las Vegas to participate in a gymnastics event. Kelly also revealed that due to it, the couple ended up spending Valentine's Day in the least romantic way. However, their efforts turned out to be worth it as they ended up winning a handful of medals in the sporting event.

