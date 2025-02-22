Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly recalls non-romantic Valentine’s Day celebrations

Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly didn't have a typical romantic Valentine's Day. Instead, the couple celebrated the "festival of romance" with their daughters. Kelly Stafford recently reflected back on her unusual Valentine's Day celebration in Las Vegas.

On Thursday's episode of her "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly recalled participating in a gymnastic event with her daughters Tyler, Sawyer, Hunter and Chandler, which forced them to shut down their Valentine's Day plans.

"We had Valentine's Day in Vegas," Kelly said. "It wasn't like let's go to Vegas. My daughters had a gymnastics competition, on a school day, in Las Vegas. I don't know, it got scheduled. I said we're on the team. It's a team sport. Listen the last thing I want to do is fly to Las Vegas for a fu**g gymnastics competition." (18:23)

Kelly also talked about having an uncomfortable conversation with her daughters' principal, to get permission to have a few days off from the school. Kelly eventually got the permission and ended up attending the competition in Las Vegas.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly recalled 'dad-to-daddy' moment with QB

Since the beginning of the offseason, Matthew Stafford has been taking good care of his family. In an episode of "The Morning After" podcast released earlier this month, Kelly Stafford recalled having an adorable "dad-to-daddy" moment with the Rams star.

“I had a dad-to-daddy moment with Matthew," Kelly said. "So he's done this one other time and I've actually might have shared it before. I have been just like struggling to sleep. I think with a lot of things going on ... I lay my head on a pillow and my mind goes a million miles a minute.”

Kelly Stafford further revealed how considering her issues with sleep, Matthew placed a huge board outside their bedroom, which featured a message for their daughters, asking them not to disturb their mother, which gave Kelly some extra time to sleep without any disturbance.

Before recalling Matthew's adorable gesture, Kelly talked about the quarterback's retirement speculation. Kelly confessed to being "okay" if the Los Angeles Rams decide to trade the quarterback.

