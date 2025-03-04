Rams star Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly champions infertility awareness following her struggles with IVF treatments

Matthew Stafford and Kelly have been taking the most out of the offseason before the Los Angeles Rams star gets back to preparations for the upcoming season. Recently, the couple attended the Chosen Fertility's Met Gala on Monday and Kelly later shared her memorable moments from the event via her Instagram.

Ad

Kelly Stafford is one of the board members of Chosen Fertility, an organization dedicated to helping the women in the Detroit community win battles with infertility. Having her own challenges with infertility, as detailed by the organization’s website, Kelly didn't miss out on showing her support at the Met Gala.

Kelly Stafford attends the Chosen Fertility Met Gala (Image Source: Kelly/IG)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In one of the photos that Kelly Stafford posted on her Instagram story, she can be seen sharing an emotional moment with her husband Matthew who was standing beside her. In another snapshot, the couple can be seen posing together, showing off their stylish outfits.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Talking about outfits, Matthew Stafford kept it pretty classic with his sleek black suit, which he paired with black shoes. As for her wife Kelly, she went with a rather glamorous look. Kelly Stafford wore a sea moss color dress from Katie May, which she paired with silver-shaded long heels and hoop earrings.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly opened up about recent parenting struggles

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly are parents to four daughters Chandler, Sawyer, Hunter, and Tyler. In Thursday's episode of her "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly Stafford opened up about her struggles with teaching manners to them.

Ad

"Matthew and I were having this discussion probably a couple weeks ago," Kelly said. "It was about our daughters and you know we are trying really really hard to encourage them to use their manners. And when I say encourage, demand. This isn't an option in our house." [20:28]

Ad

Moving forward in the podcast, Kelly explained how she was raised in a household where manners were taught from early childhood. Moreover, she wants her kids to be mannered because according to her, it's a "sign of respect" when kids show manners to adults.

Before opening up about her struggles of teaching manners to her daughter, Kelly Stafford revisited her holiday memories and claimed that the Rams star has been "living his dream" this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.