The offseason has given Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford more time to spend with his wife and daughters. The quarterback has been actively helping his wife, Kelly Stafford, in parenting their kids, all while creating beautiful memories together. Recently, Kelly Stafford shared a glimpse into an adorable moment with daughters Sawyer, Chandler, Hunter and Tyler.

On Thursday night, Kelly Stafford updated her Instagram story with a clip in which she and Matthew can be seen cuddling their daughters as they all enjoyed family movie night. In the caption of the IG story, Kelly adored this beautiful side of parenthood and wrote:

“Parent Trap with our own twins.”

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares glimpse into being ‘parent trapped’ by twin daughters (Image Source: Kelly/IG)

Kelly shared the wholesome moment with her daughters almost a day after she revealed her daughter Tyler’s behavior at school. The podcaster opened up about how she received an email from the school reporting their daughter’s unacceptable behavior.

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly opened up about daughter’s violent behavior

In the latest episode of her “The Morning After" podcast, released on Thursday, Kelly Stafford revealed that she recently received an email from her daughter Tyler’s school. According to the email, Tyler “punched” her classmate in the stomach. Sharing details about Tyler’s actions, Kelly said:

“They were coloring on the whiteboard," Kelly said. "She'll color on top of people's coloring, so she did it to this little girl, and this little girl kindly asked her to stop. And Tyler did not, and the teacher got in between, was like, 'Alright, Tyler, time out. You're not allowed to do … whatever.'” [34:11]

According to Kelly, Tyler confessed to getting mad at the “little girl,” which led her to punch her classmate. However, Kelly made sure to discipline her daughter when she returned home from school. Concluding her statement, Kelly further added:

"I understand she's the youngest, and she's got to, like, you know, be tough around here. But we have made it very clear that it is never okay to hit anyone."

During another segment of the podcast, Kelly highlighted the protective nature of her husband, Matthew Stafford, towards their daughters. According to Kelly, the quarterback would lose his calm if anyone tried to "mess" with his daughters.

