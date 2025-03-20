Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly opens up about Rams star’s protective nature towards daughters

Being a father to four daughters, it comes naturally for the Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford to have a possessive nature towards them. However, apart from being possessive, Stafford has been quite protective about Sawyer, Hunter, Chandler and Tyler.

In the latest episode of “The Morning After” podcast, Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly opened up about the quarterback’s protective nature towards their daughters. Kelly talked about a special case involving his daughters that would lead to the Rams star losing his calm.

“I can handle the situation. But honestly, I will tell you, it'll be interesting to see when one of his daughters gets bullied because inevitably it'll happen right or someone will hurt their feelings,” Kelly said. (34:11)

Kelly explained how messing “with his daughters” is something that Matthew cannot tolerate even a bit, and it could most likely result in a serious change in behavior. Sharing more details into her take, Kelly further explained:

“Inevitably, this is going to happen. I do feel like Matthew is not going to be the calm Matthew that we all talk about him being. That's the one thing he can't do, is mess with his daughters.”

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly revisited initial dating days with Rams star

On Friday, Kelly Stafford made a guest appearance on the “Give Them Lala” podcast and shared some interesting details about her marriage with Matthew. During one of the segments of the podcast, Kelly gave fans a quick recap of her relationship timeline and said:

"Matthew and I met at the University of Georgia. He played football, I cheered. It was a very college relationship, love, hate, all the way through. And then, you know, at the end of it, it turned out we wanted to give it a real shot. So we did, and here we are with four girls later." [11:54]

Almost a day before revisiting her college dating days, Kelly Stafford revealed her secret to “spice up” her romance with husband Matthew. Kelly’s statement came during her podcast episode last week, in another segment in which she recalled her “worst” behavior with the quarterback due to hormonal changes caused by IVF treatment.

