  Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly recalls 'worst' behavior with Rams star during IVF treatment

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly recalls ‘worst’ behavior with Rams star during IVF treatment

By Shanu Singh
Modified Mar 14, 2025 14:03 GMT
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly recalls 'worst' behavior with Rams star during IVF treatment (Image Source: Kelly/IG)
Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly recalls ‘worst’ behavior with Rams star during IVF treatment (Image Source: Kelly/IG)

LA Rams star Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly had struggles with pregnancy, which led her to try IVF treatment, a few years back. IVF treatment has its own share of side effects, one of which is hormonal changes. Kelly Stafford opened up about her battles with hormonal changes during her treatment during the latest episode of her "The Morning After" podcast on Thursday.

The podcaster recalled the time when she used to be at her "worst behavior" with her husband Matthew, due to the hormonal changes she experienced from the IVF treatment. Talking about how she often used to snap at the quarterback, Kelly said:

"I mean there is nothing worse. People don't really understand unless you go through IVF, the hormones that are just all about to explode within you. I don't understand it. Matthew would like trip on himself and for some reason I'd lose it on him." [21:30]
youtube-cover
Moving forward in her statement, Kelly highlighted another side effect she faced i.e. acne. Even though her IVF treatment has long stopped, Kelly confessed that her struggles with acne haven't stopped. Kelly added:

“I'd be like 'put one foot in front of the other. The f**k are you doing? You're going to get hurt. Then what are we doing?' Literally, you just want to explode right away. On top of it, the acne. I hate to tell you this, I feel like my acne is still there after all those treatments.”
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reacted to QB's Rams re-signing

Kelly Stafford made headlines for her final say on Matthew Stafford's decision to stay with the Rams. Kelly shared her reaction in last week's episode of "The Morning After" podcast. Talking about how she has been "so glad" about Rams' re-signing Matthew, Kelly said:

“Whenever we have each other we're good, as long as we have each other. But with that said, holy sh*t, am I so glad we're here. and I know, I don't want to put words in your mouth, but I know this is where you want it to be the whole time.” [12:43]
Stafford has been enjoying the offseason with his family, and according to Kelly, the quarterback has been "living his dream" before he heads back to training for the upcoming season.

Edited by Krutik Jain
