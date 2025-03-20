“Punched the little girl”: Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly reveals daughter Tyler’s violent behavior at school

The offseason took an unexpected turn for Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly, who received an email from their daughter Tyler’s school. The email informed the couple about an act of violence initiated by Tyler, details of which Kelly shared on her latest podcast episode.

Ad

In Thursday’s episode of “The Morning After” podcast, Kelly mentioned that Tyler “punched a little girl in the stomach” at school.

“They were coloring on the white board," Kelly said. "She'll color on top of people's coloring, so she did it to this little girl and this little girl kindly asked her to stop. And Tyler did not and the teacher got in between, was like 'all right Tyler, time out. You're not allowed to do … whatever.'” [34:11]

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kelly explained her daughter got mad with the other kid, leading to the act of violence. However, when Tyler reached home, Kelly had a serious conversation with her.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“The teacher was like, ‘I've noticed that there. I noticed their voices got very high like they were yelling at each other.’ And Tyler punched the little girl in the stomach," Kelly added. "I understand she's the youngest, and she's got to, like, you know, be tough around here. But we have made it very clear that it is never okay to hit anyone."

Ad

Ad

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly opened up about parenting struggles with daughters

Kelly Stafford discussed teaching her girls etiquette in an episode of her podcast, released earlier this month. Kelly admitted that teaching children manners was difficult, but she figured out how to instill this good habit in them. Kelly said:

"Matthew and I were having this discussion probably a couple weeks ago. It was about our daughters, and you know we are trying really, really hard to encourage them to use their manners. And when I say encourage demand. This isn't an option in our house.” [20:28]

Ad

Since Matthew Stafford has good experience taking care of four daughters, the Rams quarterback shared his parenting advice with Jason Kelce, who will soon welcome his fourth daughter with his wife Kylie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.