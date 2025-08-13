Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly drops 4-word reaction to Taylor Swift’s jab at male audience of ‘New Heights’ 

After almost two years of dating Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift finally made her debut with the tight end's "New Heights" podcast on Thursday. However, the day before the podcast episode was aired, Jason Kelce shared a joint Instagram post with "New Heights," featuring a clip from one of the segments of the show.

In the clip, Swift was spotted taking a friendly jab at the male audience of the Kelce brothers' podcast. The statement later attracted multiple reactions from not just fans but also NFL celebrities. The list of reactions included one from Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly Stafford.

“You guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast, if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens ... it’s more of me,” Swift said.

Kelly shared that Instagram post from New Heights on her story on Thursday, along with a 4-word message in which she expressed her honest reaction to the "All Too Well" singer's jab.

"This has me loling," Kelly wrote.

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly drops 4-word reaction to Taylor Swift’s jab (Image Credit: Kelly/IG)

Kelly has been a huge fan of Taylor Swift, and has successfully passed on her love for the singer to her four daughters Tyler, Hunter, Chandler and Sawyer. In fact, during the offseason, Kelly took her kids horse riding. Kelly later shared clips of it on her social media, in which the kids were spotted wearing Swift's merchandise.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly praised Taylor Swift's fashion sense

Taylor Swift has often been praised for her impressive sense of fashion, which her outfits reflect very well. Swift's attire for the Grammys this year got her praises from fans and critics. Kelly Stafford, too, was impressed with the pop star's outfit for the award show.

Kelly's reaction to Swift's Grammys outfit came during one of the episodes of "The Morning After" podcast, where she expressed surprise over how comfortable Swift was in heels. Sharing her detailed review, Kelly said:

“She was on her feet all night, I am wondering how her calves and her soles of her feet feel because the heels she was wearing were not small. I'm very, very impressed. Also, if I was Taylor Swift, I would f***ing rock a tea for myself. F**k yeah. I'm the baddest bi**h in this room, and I'm going to represent myself.”

