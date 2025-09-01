  • home icon
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly drops flirty 3-word compliment for QB ahead of Rams vs. Texans

By Bethany Cohen
Published Sep 01, 2025 18:45 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400 - Source: Getty
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shared a sweet message ahead of the 2025 NFL season (image credit: getty)

Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams will kick off the season on Sunday at home against the Houston Texans. The Rams shared an opening day countdown on Instagram, which was reshared by the quarterback's wife, Kelly Stafford.

Kelly also added a caption. She showed love for her husband by admiring how good looking he was in the photo posted by his team.

"Goodness you're cute," Kelly wrote on Sunday.
Kelly Stafford gave her seal of approval at Matthew Stafford's upcoming season (image credit: instagram/kbstafford89)
Kelly Stafford gave her seal of approval at Matthew Stafford's upcoming season (image credit: instagram/kbstafford89)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The quarterback dealt with a back injury over the summer summer but is on track to start in the season opener.

Matthew is entering his fifth season with LA, and his 17th in the NFL. He and the Rams are looking to bounce back after they were defeated in the NFC divisional round by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matthew is coming off a solid campaign, completing 340 of 517 pass attempts for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly gushed over him being a 'girl dad'

Matthew Stafford's cheering section not only includes his wife, Kelly, but also their four young daughters. The LA Rams quarterback has embraced his role as a "girl dad," which Kelly adores.

During training camp, Kelly and her daughters visited Matthew after practice. Kelly shared video of Chandler, Sawyer, Hunter and Tyler running up to the quarterback to greet him. In the caption, she gushed about the moment and how his love for their family was "hot."

"Nothing better. ❤️And nothing hotter 🔥#girldad," Kelly wrote on Instagram on Aug. 11.

Matthew and Kelly met while they both were students at the University of Georgia. After his stellar career with the Bulldogs, he was drafted at No. 1 by the Detroit Lions in 2009. The couple got married in April 2015 and celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary this past spring.

