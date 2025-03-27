Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly shares ‘honest’ reason for cancelling daughters’ birthday initially

The Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford’s twin daughters, Sawyer and Chandler, will be turning eight years old on Monday. However, the couple decided to cancel Chandler and Sawyer’s birthday party.

In Thursday’s episode of “The Morning After” podcast, Kelly Stafford talked about handling the tantrums of their daughters, which have shown no signs of slowing down. According to Kelly, it was Sawyer and Chandler’s bad behavior that had the couple cancel their birthday party.

“Last week, we were going to cancel their birthday party, which is tomorrow. We told them. We're like, ‘Birthday party's off because we cannot honestly celebrate you guys right now just because of the way you're behaving. We love you but I don't think you should have a celebration.’ That was really how we both felt, Matthew and I,” Kelly said. (2:53)

However, Kelly Stafford later confessed that the couple didn’t get their deposit for the party hall back, which changed their mind about canceling their daughters’ birthday. Kelly also made it clear to her daughters that the only reason their party would not be canceled was because of the non-refund.

“And then we didn't get our deposit back. So the party's happening. To be honest, it was a really hard decision to make when we decided we were going to cancel it. It hurts you as much as it hurts them because your kids are getting older. They're only gonna want a birthday party for so long,” Kelly further added.

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly opened up about QB’s protective nature towards kids

Matthew Stafford has been very close to his daughters and has a rather protective nature towards them. It was Kelly who highlighted this side of the Rams quarterback in last week’s episode of her “The Morning After” podcast.

Talking about how Matthew would deal with situations where their daughters get bullied, Kelly said:

“Inevitably, this is going to happen. I do feel like Matthew is not going to be the calm Matthew that we all talk about him being. That's the one thing he can't do, is mess with his daughters.”

During the aforementioned podcast, Kelly also confessed to receiving an email from her daughter Tyler’s school. According to the podcaster, the email contained a complaint about Tyler’s violent behavior towards her classmate.

Safe to say, the Staffords are facing some challenges when it comes to parenting. Then again, who doesn't!

