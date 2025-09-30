  • home icon
Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, gushes over Rams QB's "rare" display of emotions during Week 4 game vs. Colts

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 30, 2025 03:59 GMT
Matthew Stafford&rsquo;s wife Kelly
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly (Image Source: Instagram/@kbstafford89)

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, reacted to the NFL quarterback's impressive performance in Week 4. The Los Angeles Rams star led his team to a 27-20 victory against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in a season-best performance.

On Monday, the Rams shared a video of Stafford's celebration on Instagram. The video was reshared by Kelly on social media as she opened up about her husband with a heartfelt message.

"This side of Matthew is so rare and I FREAKING love when it comes out," Kelly wrote.
Matthew Stafford&rsquo;s wife Kelly/@kbstafford89
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly/@kbstafford89

Matthew Stafford recorded 375 yards in passing and three touchdowns against the Colts. He made two touchdown passes in the last six minutes as the Rams earned their third win of the season.

Earlier this month, Stafford surpassed 60,000 career passing yards. He has completed 1,114 passing yards in four games this season and recorded eight touchdowns.

Before the Colts game,against the Tennessee Titans, Stafford registered 298 passing yards and had started the season against the Houston Texans with 245 passing yards.

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, shares glimpse of her game day outing in a heartfelt post

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, attended her husband's Sunday game against the Colts and offered a glimpse of the outing on Instagram on Monday.

Joined by the couple's four daughters, she shared a few pictures and videos from their fun-filled outing as she reflected on the game.

"Just another Sunday. Crazy how when he started this the only thing I worried about was what our friends and I were gonna pack in the cooler for the tailgate," Kelly wrote.
"Now it’s supporting our girls in their games, racing to Matthew’s and hopefully having cocktails after getting there. Sundays are different, but I’ve loved all the different Sundays we have had the past 17 years.. especially winning ones with family."
The Los Angeles Rams started the new season with a 14-9 win against the Texans before beating the Titans 33-19. However, they lost 33-26 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 before bouncing back with a win against the Colts. Next, they play the San Francisco 49ers on Friday.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

