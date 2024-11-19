Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly "heartbroken" for Joe Burrow as Bengals' struggles continue

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, shared her opinion on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals' woes this season. On this week's episode of her "Timeout" podcast, she was giving a review of the Week 11 games. She mentioned the matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers and how she was "heartbroken" for quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Bengals are 4-7 and have lost the last two games, with things not appearing to get better anytime soon. Kelly said that watching Burrow and the Bengals reminds her of times during Stafford's tenure with the Detroit Lions.

"Bengals and the Chargers. That was such a good game. It was impressive. Also I am a little heartbroken for Joe Burrow," Kelly said. "To be honest it is reminding me of when Matthew played on the Lions for a bit. Like you can tell how good and talented he is, it's just the team is not winning and that is frustrating.

"So I texted Matthew and I was 'I kind of feel like I feel for him. Because I felt for you in those times.'" (4:06)

During Matthew Stafford's 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, he made the postseason just three seasons but was never able to get a playoff win.

After being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, Stafford won his first Super Bowl in his first season, ironically defeating Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly credits Taylor Swift for "Timeout"

Kelly Stafford already had one podcast called "The Morning After," which she began in 2021 and now she has embarked on a second podcast called "Timeout." The latter is dedicated to female football fans and perhaps helps some new to the game of football learn something new.

Stafford was a guest on Jana Kramer's "Whine Down" podcast and said that she decided to start this podcast because of Taylor Swift.

She said the Grammy-winning singer has brought so many more female fans to the NFL since she began dating Travis Kelce. She thought it would be fun to have a podcast geared towards women.

“The ‘Timeout’ is literally thanks to Taylor Swift because she’s gotten a lot of women into football," Kelly Stafford told Jana Kramer on "Whine Down" podcast.

Although Kelly Stafford has been Matthew Stafford's biggest fan since their days at the University of Georgia, she said she is still learning so much about the game.

