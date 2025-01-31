Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly highlights one thing about Taylor Swift that surprised her

Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly has been a huge fan of Taylor Swift. Being a fan, she has noticed multiple great qualities about the Blank Space singer and recently shared one such thing that has surprised her the most about Swift.

In the latest episode of "The Morning After" podcast on Thursday, Kelly recalled the time she suffered from flu earlier this month. During a conversation with her co-host Hank Winchester, Kelly expressed surprise over how Swift didn't get sick even "once" during her hectic Eras Tour schedule.

"I was thinking about Taylor Swift and I'm going, she's on a two year tour," Kelly said. (25:07). "She's traveling. I'm going, 'how in the world did she not get sick?' Cuz the minute you get sick the throat goes, you get a sore throat. I mean the reason I'm asking this is cuz I was in the car when I wasn't feeling so good and the only thing that made me feel better is if I would just yell and sing."

"I don't know why I just, whenever I don't feel great or whenever I'm going through a lot at home, I just need to get in the car and belt out a song or two. But I'm trying to belt it out and I can't. I'm going, 'how many vitamin C shots is Taylor Swift taking to not get sick on a two-year tour?'" Kelly added.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly revealed her pick for MVP

In an episode of "The Morning After" podcast on Tuesday, Kelly Stafford revealed her pick for MVP, and surprisingly, it's not her husband Matthew Stafford. Kelly explained her personal parameter based on which she finalized her MVP pick and said:

"It should be based on if you were to replace that player with somebody else, their team would take a massive dip. I'm not sliding Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson. I think their teams would both take massive dips without them. They are in this race for a reason." (22:03)

"They are that good okay. So anyone, if tried to replace them with anyone, yes, the team is going to take a dive. But I think Saquon Barkley, in my mind, should be the MVP. Because if you take him out of the Eagles, they are, I'm sorry, not the same team at all," Kelly added.

Before sharing her MVP pick, Kelly Stafford launched praises for Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and which team she's rooting for in the Super Bowl.

