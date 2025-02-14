Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly might have increased trade chances for Rams QB, claims Colin Cowherd

The Matthew Stafford trade rumors are not going away, and this latest tidbit from Colin Cowherd isn't going to help. The Fox Sports analyst and host of 'The Herd' claimed that the LA Rams are growing tired of Kelly Stafford, the quarterback's wife.

"Yesterday, I was talking to a long-time NFL executive," Cowherd said. "He said, this is crazy, okay? The Rams like Matt Stafford, but they're tired of the constant quarterback talk. His wife saying things publicly.”

Kelly hosts a podcast “The Morning After,” where she has made various comments about her husband’s future with the Rams. In an episode posted last Thursday, she acknowledged the possibility of moving their family to a new city, saying she is open to a “new adventure.”

Kelly is the sister of former NFL player and current Giants assistant quarterbacks coach Chad Hall. The Staffords got married in 2015 after first meeting at their alma mater University of Georgia. They have four daughters.

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp could both be out of Los Angeles

It appears that the Rams may be moving on from both their offensive stars Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp from the 2022 Super Bowl-winning run.

Kupp had been made available to other teams via trade two weeks ago. However, the receiver subsequently released a statement to disagree with the decision. Cowherd had this to say about Kupp.

“They're not happy with Cooper Kupp," Herd said. "Going public with something they tried to keep quiet. They're kinda over Cooper Kupp, and a little bit Matt Stafford. They like him, but they're not going to restructure his deal and give him a big contract."

Kelly Stafford did not help, as she also questioned the Rams’ decision on her podcast. She said she was “a little confused” about the Rams choosing to explore trades for the Super Bowl LVI MVP.

“I will say, the trading away of Cooper, I am a little confused because we were one play away from the NFC Championship and I think if we go, we win," Kelly said.

Cowherd’s comment is indicative that changes may be coming for the Rams. Now three years removed from the Super Bowl triumph, they may choose to go in a different direction at quarterback.

Stafford and the Rams had previously reallocated a portion of his 2025 salary to 2024, and the quarterback no longer has any guaranteed money left on a contract extension he signed after winning the Super Bowl. If they are unable to come to a new agreement, the two parties may go their separate ways.

