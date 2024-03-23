Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly 'might prefer' another sport over NFL for the Rams QB

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly has seen her husband become the Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams. As the first pick of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, he was earmarked for success as a quarterback and has more than lived up to those expectations.

Yet, Kelly Stafford shared her opinion that she prefers her husband to play a different sport. However, that might be linked purely to his appeal beyond how well he performs in the game. She posted a picture of the couple wearing tennis outfits, and wrote on Instagram,

"I might prefer Matthew the tennis player 🥵🥵🥵 Thoughts?!

Matthew Stafford could have pursued another sports career but not the one Kelly Stafford swooned for

While Kelly Stafford might want her husband to become a tennis player, there is another sport the Super Bowl-winning quarterback could have pursued. Prior to becoming a top quarterback in high school, which saw him recruited to Georgia, he was a two-sport kid. His other love was baseball as a kid and there was a time when he seriously thought he would become a pro in that field. He said,

“Growing up, I probably would’ve told you that’s what I was going to do until high school hit... Growing up, I loved baseball, loved football. But I probably would’ve thought I was going to play baseball and then football just kind of happened to be something I was a little bit better at, so.”

The Rams quarterback also brought his baseball career full circle when he threw out the first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game. Catching for him was MLB star Clayton Kershaw.

Both of them grew up together and went to the same high school. Both of them graduated from Highland Park High School in 2006. Both of them played on the baseball and football teams before choosing one sport above the other. Given the successes the pair have had in their respective fields, it is fair to say they made the right decision.

And while Kelly Stafford might say tongue-in-cheek that she prefers Matthew Stafford as a tennis player, she must be happy having seen him finally win the Super Bowl in his closing years after never getting near it playing for the Detroit Lions. She knows that his NFL career is nearly coming to a close and Aaron Donald's recent retirement would only have reinforced that.

There will be many idyllic days to come, enjoying on the tennis court once his NFL career is over.