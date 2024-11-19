Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly raises doubt at cryptic message on QB's future

Matthew Stafford is 36 years old and playing in his 16th season in the National Football League. As his career winds down, he is still playing the game at a high level, so much so that some believe he could play for more years.

However, his wife Kelly Stafford isn't too keen on the idea of her husband playing for too long. Bleacher Report posted on Instagram that the LA Rams should keep him for "as long as he wants to play." Kelly reshared it and added a caption.

"Dunno how I feel about this sentence,"-Kelly wrote.

Kelly Stafford re-shared the post on her Instagram Story (image credit: instagram/kbstafford89)

Matthew does have a few retirement options but is under contract with the LA Rams through the 2026 NFL season. If he plays through his contract, he will be almost 39 years old. After the 2024 NFL season, he has an option to opt out of it and retire but it seems unrealistic that he'll call it a career in just a few months.

Based on Kelly's post, it doesn't seem that Matthew Stafford will play many more seasons.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford humbled by the thought of being in NFL record books

The success that Matthew Stafford has had in his 16-year NFL career has allowed him to get to the point where he is now in the record books. On Sunday, in a Week 11 matchup against the New England Patriots, he passed Eli Manning to move up to 10th all-time in passing touchdowns with 370.

After the game, Stafford told reporters about how "humbled" he was to be a part of league history.

“Moving up the list, it’s humbling," Stafford said. "It is every week, obviously, if something happens. It’s a really cool thing to be a part of.

“I love this game, love the history of it, have so much appreciation for the guys that came before me and really the guys that are coming after me. So, just a humbling thing.”

The LA Rams quarterback could move his way up the list further this season. Former Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan is ninth on the list with 381 TDs.

