Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly recalls accidently making fun of Rams star in public

Earlier this week, Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly took the LA Rams star with him to the Met Gala of Chosen Fertility. The couple had a great time at the charity event, and Kelly later shared her memorable moments from the same via her Instagram.

In Thursday's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Matthew Stafford made a surprise appearance alongside his wife. During one of the segments of the podcast, Kelly recalled a hilarious moment from the Met Gala, when the podcaster accidentally made fun of the Rams star in front of everyone.

"I didn't know how serious it was. Lauren, who is the founder, got up and had a whole prepared speech. I then, I felt 'Oh sh*t,' got up there, said some things and at some point, I said the word 'huge,'" Kelly said.

Moving forward in her statement, Kelly Stafford explained how she ended up saying her thoughts out loud, which led to everyone laughing at Matthew. Continuing her story, Kelly added:

"I say 'huge' and my brain just stops because I am thinking of one person. And I say that out loud. I go, 'I'm so sorry that word makes me think of one person.' And everybody stops and looks at Matthew and then dies out laughing."

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly opened up about QB's decision to stay with the Rams

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Rams confirmed that Matthew Stafford will be staying with them for the 2025 NFL season. In the abovementioned podcast, Kelly Stafford opened up about her reaction to the quarterback's decision to stay with the Rams and said:

"Obviously, we've been traded before but that was a trade that you wanted, that you asked for. Turns out it was great. Turns out our family did great. I was never nervous, honestly, about our family. I really wasn't." (12:43)

Going ahead in her statement, Kelly expressed that she already knew that Matthew wanted to stay with the Rams and thus, decided to let him take care of his business. Nevertheless, Kelly has been happy that the couple gets to stay in LA for one more season.

