Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly recalls how date night with daughters turned into a huge ‘disaster’

Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, took their daughters on a dinner date last week, which turned out to be a "disaster". Almost a day before their 10th anniversary, the couple went on a sushi date, specifically because their daughters hadn't tried it yet. However, sushi turned out to be their least favorite food.

In Thursday's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly Stafford reflected on her date night. Kelly claimed that she presented the idea of going to "Dave and Buster's" but was "immediately shot down". Talking about how the family went to a sushi restaurant instead, Kelly said:

“We took them Friday night to sushi cuz we were like 'Okay Friday was our actual anniversary and we didn't want to go.' Like I mentioned Dave and Buster's cuz I thought that would be fun um and immediately got shot down with that one. So we were like 'You know let's take the kids to sushi. They've never been to sushi'." [1:31]

Kelly explained how the idea turned out to be "horrendous" because their daughter "hated it”. Concluding her statement, Kelly said:

"Horrendous idea. Horrendous idea. I don't know why we did that. They hated it. I was like 'Well this is a disaster.'”

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly recalled an incident involving daughter Hunter that left her heartbroken

Kelly Stafford loves dropping her daughters off at school. However, when she did the same last week, she had to deal with an embarrassing moment.

In last week’s episode, Kelly revealed how her daughter Hunter publicly called out her mother’s enthusiasm to drop them off at school as “embarrassing.” Talking about Hunter’s comment, Kelly said:

"You know, because that's just who I am. And Hunter turns to me and goes, 'Mom, please stop embarrassing me.' I was like, 'Oh my god.' And then you know me. I was like, 'Okay, Hunty, have a good day.' You know what broke my heart."

Kelly loves going to restaurants with her family. Keeping aside the fun part of it, she previously revealed the most upsetting thing she doesn’t enjoy about a restaurant.

