Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly reveals most upsetting thing about restaurants

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly loves dining out with his family, particularly with the LA Rams quarterback. While Kelly Stafford loves going out to restaurants, there are many things that she doesn't enjoy about them. Recently, she opened up about one of the things that upset her about restaurants.

During Thursday's "The Morning After" podcast episode, she recapped her recent visit to a restaurant with Matthew. Kelly claimed that the sitting area was extra congested, which she didn't enjoy much.

"This is what upsets me about restaurants," Kelly said (35:48). "I understand that they want to pack people in cuz that's how you make money. But when my table is literally this much that I can't even scoop my a** in to get in the seat because the tables are so close together. It's too close. I can hear the entire conversation at the table next to us."

In another segment, Kelly recalled a recent incident where she lost her temper with kids and he confessed to using cuss words on her daughters.

Kelly Stafford revealed using cuss words on daughters

Kelly Stafford highlighted the bad behavior of her daughters, who have been showing her "attitude." She recalled an incident where Matthew Stafford had to leave his work to parent her daughters, who were showing tantrums.

"I had a meeting earlier that I couldn't get out of and Matthew was also busy," Kelly said on Thursday, via 'The Morning After' podcast. "So we had Rodell pick them up and they just refused to get in the car. So he had to do a second lap, and I'm going, ‘In what world do you think you're just going to say no?’"

Kelly also explained how it was one of the "first times" she cussed her daughters.

"That's one of the first times I've done that in front of them and to them," Kelly said. "I was like, ‘This is bullsh*t, what you're doing.’ And so that's why it's a lot right now. It's just children, when they get older and, they start testing these boundaries and I feel like I'm losing. I literally feel like I'm losing this war."

It could be considered justified because she has been working hard to teach manners and good deeds to her daughters. Kelly previously confessed how she and her husband have been struggling to teach their kids manners.

