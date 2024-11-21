Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly recalls QB's overwhelming reaction to meeting her family for the first time

Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, carried their college romance into marriage in 2015. Early in their relationship, Matthew was unaware of just how large Kelly's family was. When the LA Rams quarterback met them for the first time, he was completely overwhelmed.

On Thursday's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly recalled the memory:

"One of the first times Matthew met my family, we are all gathered in my home, and I don't think he realizes how many people are in my family. So when we have a cookout there's 60 people there and it is all family. So you know he is out there meeting everybody and all of a sudden I turn around he's gone. I'm like what the hell?

"And this is again like the first time my family met Matthew, not my family but the extended family. So I'm looking around and I knock on the door he's staying in and it's locked. Like what the f**k. I walk in and he's like 'I just needed five minutes' and I go 'what are you talking about'. My family rules!" (1:57)

Matthew Stafford and Kelly married in an intimate and no-phones-allowed wedding in Atlanta. Back then, Matthew played for the Detroit Lions and was well-known. As a result, Kelly had to limit herself from social media due to the quarterback's fame.

Matthew Stafford's wife avoided social media during initial marriage years

According to an interview with Glamour on Wednesday, Kelly Stafford shared that she restricted herself from posting on social media during the initial years of her marriage to Matthew Stafford:

"Honestly, I wouldn’t wish it on anyone, what the first couple years as his significant other were like," she said. "For a really long time I did not want to take advantage of any platform I was given due to being married to my husband. I felt like it wasn’t my place. I felt almost dirty doing that."

Kelly's story came to light shortly after she took her kids for a family get-together in Florida. The podcaster even shared updates on her journey to Florida via Instagram.

