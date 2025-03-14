Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly recaps ‘love hate’ relationship with Rams’ QB

Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly never misses a chance to talk about her initial dating days with the quarterback. The podcaster recently revisited those days one more time while diving into her "love hate" relationship with the Rams star.

Ad

On Friday, Kelly made an appearance on the "Give Them Lala" podcast, during a segment of which she gave hosts a quick overview of her relationship timeline with her husband Matthew.

Talking about how she first met the Rams star during their college days, Kelly said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Matthew and I met at University of Georgia. He played football, I cheered. It was a very college relationship, love hate, all the way through. And then, you know, at the end of it, it turned out we wanted to give it a real shot. So we did, and here we are with four girls later." [11:54]

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Moving forward, Kelly Stafford claimed that she had an "interesting dynamic" during the couple's early dating days. However, the podcaster has been grateful for "everything that has happened" over the years in her relationship because that's what got them where they are today.

Concluding her statement, Kelly said:

"It was an interesting dynamic at the beginning, and I told this story, and there were headlines all about it, so I'm not going to tell it again. But you know what, it was everything that happened needed to happen for us to get to where we are today. And I truly believe that. So it was fun. Looking back, it was really fun and glad it ended up the way it ended up."

Ad

Kelly Stafford recalled 'worst' behavior with Matthew Stafford

In Thursday's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly Stafford revisited her IVF treatment days. Kelly highlighted the hormonal changes she experienced during the treatment, which led to her 'worst' behavior with Matthew Stafford.

Talking about snapping at the quarterback more often than usual, Kelly said:

"I mean, there is nothing worse. People don't really understand unless you go through IVF, the hormones that are just all about to explode within you. I don't understand it. Matthew would like trip on himself, and for some reason I'd lose it on him." [21:30]

Ad

In another segment of the podcast, Kelly talked about her decade-long marriage with Matthew Stafford. During the same conversation, Kelly revealed her secret to "spice up" the romance with the Rams star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.