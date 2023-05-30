Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly completed eight years of marriage this April. One of NFL's longtime couples, Stafford and Kelly have seldom shied away from sharing snippets of their personal life with fans and followers. In fact, Kelly is also known for hosting her popular podcast show: The Morning After.

In a recent episode, Kelly ended up dishing about their wedding day and the inevitable hiccups that follow.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As far as Kelly is concerned, Matthew was the only hiccup of the day.

Married in 2015, Stafford's wedding guests got a pair of Nike kicks as the Rams QB was sponsored by the company. They had shoes for everyone who RSVPd, making it an interesting accessory for a wedding.

However, as the afterparty continued, they weren't able to track down Calvin Johnson's shoes. Kelly said:

“I looked at Matthew and I was like, ‘This is your fault.'”

Furthermore, Matthew also seemed to forget his own shoes before the ceremony and, in the end, they had to drive all the way and get his shoes, that too, in Atlanta traffic. She added:

"They had to drive all the way back to get Matthew’s f**king shoes that he forgot and try to get back for the wedding in time, which they did, but that was the biggest, I think hiccup, was Matthew".

Matthew Stafford and Kelly Hall's relationship timeline

Matthew and Kelly have been together since before the QB started playing in the NFL. Dating since 2009, they attended the University of Georgia together.

The couple waited until 2014 to get engaged, tying the knot a year later in 2015. They also have four children together, twins Sawyer and Chandler, Hunter and Tyler.

Kelly and Matthew Stafford pose after their engagement. (Image Credit: Kelly Stafford's IG)

One of the biggest hurdles the two have had to face was Kelly being diagnosed with acoustic neuroma in 2019. Fortunately, she recovered over the years, making sure to thank everyone and her husband for the immense support.

"I could not have done it without this man next to me but also without all the support of the people that are close to us. We had parents here, siblings here, my mom was here for a long time. Our nanny is exceptional. I trust her more with my kids than I trust myself"

While Matthew Stafford is prepping for the fast-approaching NFL 2023 season, Kelly continues to create content for her podcast.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes