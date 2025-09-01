  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly sends 1-word message on grown man stealing Kamil Majchrzak’s hat from kid at US Open

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly sends 1-word message on grown man stealing Kamil Majchrzak’s hat from kid at US Open

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 01, 2025 16:11 GMT
Matthew Stafford&rsquo;s wife Kelly sends 1-word message on grown man stealing Kamil Majchrzak&rsquo;s hat from kid at US Open
Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly sends 1-word message on grown man stealing Kamil Majchrzak’s hat from kid at US Open (Getty/Imagn)

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, had a quick reaction to a viral video from the 2025 US Open. The clip showed Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak trying to give his match‑worn hat to a young fan right after winning a five‑set match.

Ad

As the boy reached for it, a grown man, later identified as Polish millionaire and Drogbruk CEO Piotr Szczerek, grabbed the hat, put it in his wife’s bag and acted like nothing happened.

The boy protested, but the man ignored him and even asked Majchrzak to sign a water bottle.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, reposted it on her Instagram Story and wrote:

“WTH. (What the heck/hell!)"
Matthew Stafford&rsquo;s wife, Kelly, sends 1-word message on grown man stealing Kamil Majchrzak&rsquo;s hat from kid at US Open
Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, sends 1-word message on grown man stealing Kamil Majchrzak’s hat from kid at US Open

After criticism over the US Open “hat‑snatching” incident, Polish millionaire and Drogbruk CEO Piotr Szczerek posted a public apology on his company’s Instagram.

Ad

He admitted,

“I made a serious mistake.”

Szczerek said that after Kamil Majchrzak’s win, he thought the player was handing the hat to him for his sons, who had been asking for autographs.

He claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he grabbed it without thinking, but now understands it looked like he took a souvenir from a child on purpose.

He also said some quotes online that made it seem like he mocked the boy were fake.

Ad

Szczerek explained that he and his wife have always supported young athletes, calling the moment a “lesson in humility,” and promised to get more involved in programs for kids and teens.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly opens up about daughter’s behavior struggles

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, revealed that she has been struggling with one of their four daughters. On her podcast "The Morning After," posted on Thursday, Kelly said:

Ad
“She has become a little girl that I don’t recognize.”

The behavior problems involving Matthew Stafford's daughters aren’t just at home.

They have happened at school and in sports, too.

Her daughter has apparently been disrespecting coaches, not listening, giving attitude and even walking away while being spoken to.

Before a recent family cookout, Kelly warned her she couldn’t go if she kept acting up. The next day, Kelly overheard her tell her younger sister, Tyler, who had just complimented her outfit, “You look gross.

Ad

Tyler started crying and ran to her room.

Next, Kelly conveyed to her daughters, saying:

“I’m like, ‘I have tried everything.' I have tried sitting near your room. I’ve tried taking things away. I have tried just talking to you like a young woman that you are. Nothing is working. I’m exhausted.’”

To which, her daughter cried and stated:

Ad
“I don’t know why I’m so bad.”

Kelly told her she loves her no matter what, but warned that if the mean behavior continues, she’ll have to walk 30 minutes to and from school to think about her actions.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications