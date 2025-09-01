Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, sends 1-word message on grown man stealing Kamil Majchrzak’s hat from kid at US Open

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, had a quick reaction to a viral video from the 2025 US Open. The clip showed Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak trying to give his match‑worn hat to a young fan right after winning a five‑set match.As the boy reached for it, a grown man, later identified as Polish millionaire and Drogbruk CEO Piotr Szczerek, grabbed the hat, put it in his wife’s bag and acted like nothing happened.The boy protested, but the man ignored him and even asked Majchrzak to sign a water bottle. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, reposted it on her Instagram Story and wrote:“WTH. (What the heck/hell!)&quot;Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, sends 1-word message on grown man stealing Kamil Majchrzak’s hat from kid at US OpenAfter criticism over the US Open “hat‑snatching” incident, Polish millionaire and Drogbruk CEO Piotr Szczerek posted a public apology on his company’s Instagram.He admitted,“I made a serious mistake.”Szczerek said that after Kamil Majchrzak’s win, he thought the player was handing the hat to him for his sons, who had been asking for autographs.He claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he grabbed it without thinking, but now understands it looked like he took a souvenir from a child on purpose.He also said some quotes online that made it seem like he mocked the boy were fake.Szczerek explained that he and his wife have always supported young athletes, calling the moment a “lesson in humility,” and promised to get more involved in programs for kids and teens.Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly opens up about daughter’s behavior strugglesLos Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, revealed that she has been struggling with one of their four daughters. On her podcast &quot;The Morning After,&quot; posted on Thursday, Kelly said:“She has become a little girl that I don’t recognize.”The behavior problems involving Matthew Stafford's daughters aren’t just at home.They have happened at school and in sports, too.Her daughter has apparently been disrespecting coaches, not listening, giving attitude and even walking away while being spoken to.Before a recent family cookout, Kelly warned her she couldn’t go if she kept acting up. The next day, Kelly overheard her tell her younger sister, Tyler, who had just complimented her outfit, “You look gross.”Tyler started crying and ran to her room.Next, Kelly conveyed to her daughters, saying:“I’m like, ‘I have tried everything.' I have tried sitting near your room. I’ve tried taking things away. I have tried just talking to you like a young woman that you are. Nothing is working. I’m exhausted.’”To which, her daughter cried and stated:“I don’t know why I’m so bad.”Kelly told her she loves her no matter what, but warned that if the mean behavior continues, she’ll have to walk 30 minutes to and from school to think about her actions.