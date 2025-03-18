Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly sends 3-word message with fun throwback from their pre-parenthood days

Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly became parents for the first time in March 2017, welcoming twins Chandler and Sawyer. Just like any couple, Kelly and Matthew also found themselves missing their life before becoming parents.

Recently, Kelly Stafford reflected back on one such moment, which she shared with her fans on Instagram. On Monday, Kelly updated her Instagram story with a picture in which she can be spotted sitting on Stafford's shoulder. The picture appeared to be taken at a party, attached with a caption that read:

"Sometime before kids."

Kelly Stafford sends 3-word message with fun throwback from her pre-parenthood days (Image Source: Kelly/IG)

Matthew Stafford shares four daughters with his wife Kelly. After becoming parents to their twins Chandler and Sawyer, the couple welcomed their third daughter Hunter in August 2018 and their youngest daughter Tyler in June 2020.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly opened up about unpopular pregnancy struggles

After battling with infertility, Kelly Stafford decided to go for IVF treatments during her initial days of family expansion. However, those treatments came with some side effects, one of which was hormonal imbalance.

In last week's episode of her "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly confessed to being on her "worst" behavior due to hormonal changes caused by IVF treatments. Talking about how she used to “lose it on” the quarterback, Kelly said:

"I mean, there is nothing worse. People don't really understand unless you go through IVF, the hormones that are just all about to explode within you. I don't understand it. Matthew would like trip on himself and for some reason I'd lose it on him." [21:30]

Apart from the unwanted mood swings, ache was another huge issue for Kelly Stafford, which she has been battling with to date. Moving forward in her podcast, Kelly revealed how her ache hasn't fully cured, and said:

“I'd be like 'put one foot in front of the other. The f**k are you doing? You're going to get hurt. Then what are we doing?' Literally, you just want to explode right away. On top of it, the acne. I hate to tell you this, I feel like my acne is still there after all those treatments.”

Matthew Stafford has been spending more time with his family, thanks to the offseason. The quarterback's wife Kelly recently revealed to be using the Rams star's presence, to teach her daughters manners.

