Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly sets the record straight on Tom Brady hosting their family at Montana mansion

Multiple publications reported last month that Tom Brady hosted Matthew Stafford and his family at his home in Montana. According to one such report from Jordan Schultz of Fox, Brady and Stafford “went skiing” before the retired NFL star tried convincing the LA Rams quarterback to join the Las Vegas Raiders.

"[They] spent time together and went skiing. Brady has been actively trying to convince Stafford to join the Raiders, and discussions are ongoing,” Schultz wrote.

Almost a month after the viral headlines, Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly responded. In the latest episode of her “The Morning After” podcast, Kelly stated that the speculations were false, claiming that the couple had their “own house there” and Tom Brady didn’t host them at his house.

“But we met Luke at YC Yellowstone Club, where we own a property there. So, AKA, when the headlines hit that Tom Brady hosted us at his home in Montana, that is not true. We have our own house there. And we were with all of our children on a trip, so there's that,” Kelly said. [34:10]

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly confessed to using ‘cuss words’ on daughters

During another segment of the podcast, Kelly Stafford confessed to using “cuss words” on her daughters. According to Kelly, her daughters gave “attitude," and she lost it.

Talking about how her kids are testing boundaries, Kelly said:

“I was like, ‘This is bullsh*t, what you're doing.’ And so that's why it's a lot right now. It's just children, when they get older and they start testing these boundaries, and I feel like I'm losing. I literally feel like I'm losing this war.” [5:00]

Matthew Stafford shares four daughters with wife Kelly. On Monday, his twins Sawyer and Chandler would be turning eight years old. However, the couple almost canceled their birthday party due to their “attitude” issues. In the above podcast episode, Kelly elaborated on her reason.

