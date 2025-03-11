Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares 1-word reaction to QB’s star appearance on Travis Kelce’s $100 million-worth podcast

The Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford has been taking the most out of the offseason. The quarterback has often been seen making frequent appearances at his wife Kelly's "The Morning After" podcast.

Ad

However, the Rams' star took his guest appearance game to the next level with a special appearance on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's podcast.

On Tuesday, the $100 million worth (per Fortune) "New Heights" podcast revealed Matthew Stafford as the star guest of the upcoming episode. Stafford's wife Kelly has been excited about the quarterback's appearance on Kelce brothers' podcast and shared her reaction via an Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reacting to the snippet of the upcoming "NH" episode, Kelly wrote:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"LGH!!!!!"

Kelly Stafford shares 1-word reaction to QB’s star appearance at NH podcast (Image Source: Kelly/IG)

Kelly Stafford's reaction came less than a week after she recalled a hilarious moment when she accidentally made fun of Matthew in front of many people. In Thursday's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly revisited her memories from Chosen Fertility's Met Gala last week.

Ad

Kelly Stafford explained how, during her speech, she used the word "huge," which accidently ended up becoming a trigger point of laughter at the Rams quarterback. Recalling the details about the incident, Kelly said:

"I didn't know how serious it was. Lauren, who is the founder, got up and had a whole prepared speech. I then, I felt 'Oh sh*t,' got up there, said some things and at some point, I said the word 'huge.'"

Ad

Ad

"I say 'huge' and my brain just stops because I am thinking of one person. And I say that out loud. I go, 'I'm so sorry that word makes me think of one person.' And everybody stops and looks at Matthew and then dies out laughing," Kelly concluded.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly claimed QB has been 'living his dream'

In last month's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly Stafford recalled offseason memories with family. During one of the segments of the podcast, Kelly claimed that the Rams' quarterback has been "living his dream" this season. Talking about the reason why she felt so, Kelly explained:

Ad

"He was playing golf at Augusta or in Augusta for the second time in two weeks. Yeah, he's, you know, living his dream right now so that's good."

The trade speculation has finally been over for Matthew Stafford, and Kelly recently revealed being "glad" about the quarterback staying with the Los Angeles Rams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.