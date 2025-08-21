Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares her honest take as conspiracy theory about Rams QB's 'death' circulates online

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently the topic of a wild conspiracy theory floating around the internet. There has been a theory that the Los Angeles Rams quarterback died and was then cloned.The conspiracy theory has spread so far that his wife, Kelly Stafford, had to address it on Instagram. Kelly reshared the post about the possible &quot;death&quot; and &quot;cloning&quot; of the Rams quarterback. She joked that she knew &quot;something was different&quot; about her husband. &quot;I knew there was something different about him ... that @ammortal_official is wild,&quot; Kelly captioned the Instagram post.Kelly Stafford gave her take on the current conspiracy theory surrounding her husband. (Photo via Kelly Stafford's Instagram Story)This rumor comes as the veteran Rams quarterback returned to practice on Monday after dealing with a back injury during training camp. The Super Bowl winner has ramped up his throwing program over the last few weeks in order to return to full strength and practice with the offense.Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shared excitement for daughters' first day of schoolMatthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, sent all four of their daughters off to school this week. Kelly shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of their daughters on their first day of school.Matthew posed with his daughters in one photo while Kelly posed in another photo. Their youngest daughter, Tyler, started kindergarten this year while Hunter is in second grade and twins Chandler and Sawyer are in third grade. Their twin daughters sported Stafford's No. 9 jerseys for their first day, along with Jordan backpacks.&quot;Kinder, 2nd and (2) 3rd graders. Another school year, but this time with swaggy backpacks/bookbags 😍&quot; Kelly wrote View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKelly Stafford and their four daughters are the ultimate cheering squad for the quarterback and the Rams each season. This is likely to be no different this season when he takes the field for his 17th NFL season.