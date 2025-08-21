  • home icon
  Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares her honest take as conspiracy theory about Rams QB's 'death' circulates online

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 21, 2025 17:53 GMT
Kelly Stafford has addressed the conspiracy theory surrounding husband Matthew Stafford. (Photos via Kelly Stafford
Kelly Stafford has addressed the conspiracy theory surrounding husband Matthew Stafford. (Photos via Kelly Stafford's Instagram. Getty Images)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently the topic of a wild conspiracy theory floating around the internet. There has been a theory that the Los Angeles Rams quarterback died and was then cloned.

The conspiracy theory has spread so far that his wife, Kelly Stafford, had to address it on Instagram. Kelly reshared the post about the possible "death" and "cloning" of the Rams quarterback. She joked that she knew "something was different" about her husband.

"I knew there was something different about him ... that @ammortal_official is wild," Kelly captioned the Instagram post.
Kelly Stafford gave her take on the current conspiracy theory surrounding her husband. (Photo via Kelly Stafford&#039;s Instagram Story)
Kelly Stafford gave her take on the current conspiracy theory surrounding her husband. (Photo via Kelly Stafford's Instagram Story)

This rumor comes as the veteran Rams quarterback returned to practice on Monday after dealing with a back injury during training camp. The Super Bowl winner has ramped up his throwing program over the last few weeks in order to return to full strength and practice with the offense.

Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, sent all four of their daughters off to school this week. Kelly shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of their daughters on their first day of school.

Matthew posed with his daughters in one photo while Kelly posed in another photo. Their youngest daughter, Tyler, started kindergarten this year while Hunter is in second grade and twins Chandler and Sawyer are in third grade. Their twin daughters sported Stafford's No. 9 jerseys for their first day, along with Jordan backpacks.

"Kinder, 2nd and (2) 3rd graders. Another school year, but this time with swaggy backpacks/bookbags 😍" Kelly wrote

Kelly Stafford and their four daughters are the ultimate cheering squad for the quarterback and the Rams each season. This is likely to be no different this season when he takes the field for his 17th NFL season.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Krutik Jain
