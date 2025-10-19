Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shows off daughters' fun looks while cheering for QB in Rams Week 7 game vs Jaguars [PICS]

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams took the field at Wembley Stadium on Sunday to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The quarterback's wife, Kelly Stafford and their four daughters made the trip across the pond to support him and the Rams. Kelly Stafford shared a look at their gameday outfits for the Week 7 game in London. Since the temperature in a lot cooler in London compared to southern California, the Stafford girls' gameday outfits kept them warm. Kelly and her daughters all wore blue beanie hats with her hat customized with &quot;Stafford&quot; and their daughter's customized with their dad's No.9. Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly and their daughters enjoyed their trip to London. (Photos via Kelly Stafford's Instagram Story)They also all wore matching Los Angeles Rams sweatshirts, leggings and boots. Kelly Stafford then shared a video on her Instagram Story of one of her daughters dancing on the sidelines at Wembley Stadium. Kelly Stafford showed off a video of her daughter dancing ahead of the game. (Photo via Kelly Stafford's Instagram Story)In a later video on her Instagram Story, Kelly Stafford shared a glimpse of her daughters mesmerized by Wembley Stadium and their in-game entertainment. Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly and daughters had afternoon tea in LondonMatthew Stafford's wife Kelly and their four daughters took in the sights and sounds of London ahead of Sunday's game. Kelly Stafford shared their mother-daughter adventures in the city throughout the weekend. Kelly Stafford shared a recap of their trip to the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for afternoon tea. She shared photos of their time spent at the venue and how much fun they all had together. She also shared snaps of other sightseeing spots throughout London. &quot;This was a good idea filled with laughter, tea times, heights, sugar, sleepiness, Lion King roars, silliness, and just straight joy. London, day 2. #staffordsisterstadiumseries&quot; Kelly Stafford captioned the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAhead of Saturday's trip for afternoon tea, Kelly Stafford shared their first day adventures in the city on Friday afternoon. The Stafford's have been traveling in what the mom-of-four called the &quot;Stafford Sisters Stadium Series&quot; as they visit different NFL stadiums. In Week 6 the family traveled to Baltimore to watch the Rams face off against the Ravens.