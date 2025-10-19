  • home icon
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shows off daughters' fun looks while cheering for QB in Rams Week 7 game vs Jaguars [PICS]

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 19, 2025 16:48 GMT
NFL: JAN 14 NFC Wild Card - Rams at Lions - Source: Getty
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly and their daughters all showed off their gameday style. - Source: Getty

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams took the field at Wembley Stadium on Sunday to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The quarterback's wife, Kelly Stafford and their four daughters made the trip across the pond to support him and the Rams.

Kelly Stafford shared a look at their gameday outfits for the Week 7 game in London. Since the temperature in a lot cooler in London compared to southern California, the Stafford girls' gameday outfits kept them warm. Kelly and her daughters all wore blue beanie hats with her hat customized with "Stafford" and their daughter's customized with their dad's No.9.

Matthew Stafford&#039;s wife Kelly and their daughters enjoyed their trip to London. (Photos via Kelly Stafford&#039;s Instagram Story)
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly and their daughters enjoyed their trip to London. (Photos via Kelly Stafford's Instagram Story)

They also all wore matching Los Angeles Rams sweatshirts, leggings and boots.

Kelly Stafford then shared a video on her Instagram Story of one of her daughters dancing on the sidelines at Wembley Stadium.

Kelly Stafford showed off a video of her daughter dancing ahead of the game. (Photo via Kelly Stafford&#039;s Instagram Story)
Kelly Stafford showed off a video of her daughter dancing ahead of the game. (Photo via Kelly Stafford's Instagram Story)

In a later video on her Instagram Story, Kelly Stafford shared a glimpse of her daughters mesmerized by Wembley Stadium and their in-game entertainment.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly and daughters had afternoon tea in London

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly and their four daughters took in the sights and sounds of London ahead of Sunday's game. Kelly Stafford shared their mother-daughter adventures in the city throughout the weekend.

Kelly Stafford shared a recap of their trip to the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for afternoon tea. She shared photos of their time spent at the venue and how much fun they all had together. She also shared snaps of other sightseeing spots throughout London.

"This was a good idea filled with laughter, tea times, heights, sugar, sleepiness, Lion King roars, silliness, and just straight joy. London, day 2. #staffordsisterstadiumseries" Kelly Stafford captioned the Instagram post.

Ahead of Saturday's trip for afternoon tea, Kelly Stafford shared their first day adventures in the city on Friday afternoon. The Stafford's have been traveling in what the mom-of-four called the "Stafford Sisters Stadium Series" as they visit different NFL stadiums. In Week 6 the family traveled to Baltimore to watch the Rams face off against the Ravens.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
