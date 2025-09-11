Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, styles daughters in custom Rams outfits for Week 1 clash vs Texans [PICS]

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, shared a glimpse of her Week 1 outing for the new NFL season. Last week marked the start of the 2025 season, and, on Tuesday, Kelly shared a few pictures along with some adorable videos on Instagram.She attended the game to cheer for her husband along with their four daughters. The girls wore custom-made outfits to support their father. Three of them wore matching light blue T-shirts with “Stafford” and the number “9” printed on the front, while one donned a dress with “Rams” on it.Matthew Stafford's wife shared the post with a two-word caption.&quot;Week one,&quot; Kelly wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKelly Stafford wore a custom-made black T-shirt. It had a big yellow laughing emoji on the back with “Stafford” written in a smiley font. She paired it with light blue denim shorts and kept her hair in a loose bun.She also shared an adorable video where Matthew Stafford met his little girls, hugging and kissing them on the sideline.In the season-opening game, the Los Angeles Rams beat the Houston Texans 14-9. Stafford completed 60,000 career passing yards, recording 245 yards in the game. Kelly had celebrated the milestone earlier this week in an Instagram story.Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, gets candid about her daughters’ changing behaviorAhead of the start of the NFL season, Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, opened up about the changes in her daughters’ behavior as they are growing up during The Morning After podcast. Kelly discussed issues with one of her daughters and said:“She has become a little girl that I don’t recognize.”Kelly also shared an incident involving her younger daughter, Tyler, when one of her other daughters commented on her dress and said that she looked “gross.”“I’m like, ‘I have tried everything,’” Kelly said to her girls at the time. “’I have tried sitting near your room. I’ve tried taking things away. I have tried just talking to you like a young woman that you are. Nothing is working. I’m exhausted.’”Matthew Stafford and Kelly got married in 2015 and became parents in 2017. They welcomed twin daughters, Sawyer and Chandler, and a year later, were blessed with Hunter. Their youngest daughter, Tyler, was born in 2020.Last month, in an Instagram post, Kelly shared an update on her daughters’ academics. She said that her older daughters are in third grade, Hunter is in second, whike the youngest is in kindergarten.