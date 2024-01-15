Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly takes firm stance as Lions fans boo her 4 children in agonizing playoff loss in Detroit

Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams fell to his former team, the Detroit Lions, on Saturday night, and the quarterback's wife, Kelly Stafford, had some thoughts on the fans at Ford Field. She first posted a photo of them and their four daughters on the sidelines at the stadium. She wished the Lions luck moving forward and how much she couldn't wait for next season with LA.

However, that wasn't the entire story, as she had other details about her experience as a fan of the away team. In her stories, she revealed that Lions fans booed her four daughters.

While she noted the fans' love for their team, she wrote that the jeers encouraged Matthew Stafford even more.

“It's sports. The city wants to win. Everything is fair game …," Kelly wrote in an Instagram story on Monday. "Except the fans who booed my children. Other than that, I loved the atmosphere and the booing just gave my husband more fire. The more you love, the more you hate. I consider it all love going both ways.”

Despite enduring numerous injuries throughout the NFC wild-card matchup on Sunday night, Stafford led the Rams to within one point of the Detroit Lions, losing 24-23. For Detroit, it was their first playoff win in over 60 years.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly had a message to fans banning his jersey

Last week, ahead of the NFC wild-card matchup, the Detroit Lions took a stance against their former quarterback and the LA Rams. Lions fans may have supported Matthew Stafford and the Rams during their Super Bowl LVI run, but that all disappeared when they started a petition. Fans wanted to prevent others from wearing Stafford's Lions jersey to Sunday's game.

The petition circulated on social media, and Kelly Stafford became aware of it. She commented on an Instagram post that she hated to see this as the family still has a lot of love for the city and the people.

"Well this is sad because it’s the completely opposite of how we feel about this city," Kelly wrote, "but Matthew has always been the bigger person and will continue to be that. Praying for an incredible game with zero injuries."

The Detroit Lions drafted Matthew Stafford with the first overall selection in the 2009 NFL draft after going 0-16 the previous season. In 12 seasons with the Lions, the quarterback led them to the postseason three times, going 0-3 in all of their appearances.