Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly underlines why she’s rooting against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s Chiefs for 2024 Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII to defend their championship. On this week's episode of her podcast "Morning After with Kelly and Hank," Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, said that she doesn't care for either team in the Super Bowl but wants the 49ers to win.

“I don’t like either of them, but I want San Fran to win it," Kelly said. "Because I like a lot of girls on that team. I want them to get their fill because they have been earning through this for a while now. So next year they can calm down.”

Kelly Stafford went on to say that she knows some of the 49ers' significant others and wants to see them win a Super Bowl. She also joked that if they win the big game this year, they can 'calm down' heading into next season. She hopes a win will take the wind out of the sails of the Rams' NFC West divisional foe.

49ers vs. Chiefs: Who is favored to win Super Bowl 2024?

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to become the first team since the New England Patriots in 2003–2004 to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

The Chiefs, making their fourth trip in five seasons, haven't been as sharp this season as they have in previous years. Struggles on the offense with turnovers and dropped passes became a regular occurrence.

That is all behind them now, when they will face Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. The big game won't take place until February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to BETMGM, San Francisco is favored to defeat Kansas City by a narrow margin of just one point. The margin could change in the following 12 days leading up to the big game.