Matthew Stafford shares 1-word reaction to Demi Moore losing Oscar for Best Actress

Matthew Stafford managed to clear a professional hurdle when he agreed to restructure his contract with the Los Angeles Rams. Two days later, he watched the Oscars and witnessed Demi Moore failing to win Best Actress despite her critically acclaimed role in The Substance.

Sharing the same reaction as the rest of the audience, Stafford gave his reaction in the latest episode of his wife Kelly's podcast The Morning After (the question is asked at 26:17 in the video below):

"I mean, (I was) almost as stunned as she was. What did she like? She was like 'nice' [smirk] or something like 'yeah'."

Matthew Stafford gets candid on drawing interest from teams after trade request

In the same podcast appearance, Matthew Stafford revealed his thoughts during the time between his trade request and his decision to restructure his contract.

Once he initially became available to speak with, the two teams most in need of a quarterback: the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, came to him, as reported respectively by Rich Eisen and Dianna Russini. Matthew Stafford told co-host Hank Winchester (go to 21:41):

“I was talking to Kelly the other day about this process and how it can sometimes feel like such a negative... But at the same time, I was talking to somebody and they kind of (said),... ‘You’re 37 years old, going into your 17th NFL season, and somebody still wants you on their team.’ That’s a rare occurrence and something I don’t take for granted.”

He continued:

“It’s still a humbling thing to have teams...xexcited about me being a part of their team and helping them lead the way. It’s a cool thing and hopefully we have a great season and get to figure it out again next year and continue to keep playing, we’ll see.”

Meanwhile, his wife Kelly revealed her stance on his retirement plans:

"Obviously he’s going to say no, being a husband and a dad is more important. I truly wanted to make sure that this was your decision... But I will say you could tell the excitement, and just the overall sense of like, 'I get to play another year in the place that I want to play (in), for the coach that I want to play for.'" (16:48)

The exact details of Matthew Stafford's contract restructuring will probably not be revealed until the new league year begins on March 12, but insider Peter Schrager claims that he will earn $15 million less than if he had been traded to the Giants.

