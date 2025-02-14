Matthew Stafford trade: Ex-NFL QB suggests Rams should potentially move on from the 'declining asset'

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel has suggested that the Los Angeles Rams should consider trading Matthew Stafford while his market value remains high.

Daniel addressed the growing rumors about Stafford's status on Friday in "The Facility" show.

Responding to host Acho's question about trading Stafford, Daniel initially dismissed the idea before reconsidering its merits based on financial and strategic factors:

"When I heard this, I said, 'You're crazy.' He took you to the playoffs the last few years, he brought you a Super Bowl. And then the more you think about it, the less crazy it gets for me. I could see the Rams trying to sell high. You have a declining asset eventually. He's 37-38 with a very high value right now that's worth a lot," Daniel said.

The 37-year-old Stafford carries a $50 million cap hit for 2025. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Rams' "first priority" remains extending Stafford, though contract negotiations have proven challenging.

Matthew Stafford: The $50 million question

NFL: Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

While discussing the matter further, Chase Daniel pointed to Matthew Stafford's reported salary demands as a key factor:

"You could potentially get a first or a second-round pick for him, and you might not have to pay him $50 million a year, which I heard is what he wants," he explained.

Trade speculation has linked Stafford to multiple teams. The New York Giants emerged as potential suitors after hiring Stafford's brother-in-law Chad Hall as assistant receivers coach. However, Schefter firmly ruled out the Giants trading their No. 3 overall pick for the veteran quarterback.

The Las Vegas Raiders have also surfaced in trade discussions. CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani highlighted the Raiders' complicated quarterback situation and sixth overall draft position as factors that could drive interest in Stafford.

Contract restructuring reduced Matthew Stafford's guaranteed money for 2025 and 2026. ESPN's Dan Graziano reports that Stafford will "likely" return to the Rams next season, though previous contract talks stretched into training camp.

The Rams face mounting pressure to resolve Matthew Stafford's situation before the NFL combine and the new league year begins. Their decision could reshape both their future and the broader quarterback market heading into the 2025 season.

