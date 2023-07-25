In 2022, Matthew Stafford the Los Angeles Rams experienced one of the biggest Super Bowl hangovers of all time, going 5-12 and missing the playoffs - the first time head coach Sean McVay had a losing record. Playing in the city of Hollywood would have meant more media exposure, but the quarterback wanted none of that.

Last week, Stafford's wife Kelly recently revealed on her podcast The Morning After that he had turned down a chance to appear on the viral Netflix docuseries Quarterback. She explained the two reasons why:

"He didn’t do it for a couple reasons. He’s private, he also didn’t want to put his teammates through it. It was also the first year, he wanted it to kind of figure itself out so he knows what all to expect. He’s like, ‘I don’t want my teammates to deal with cameras in the locker room. Here, there, whatever.’ Which I respect.

"He was also dealing with that injury; he didn’t want to disclose all of that to world. He passed.”

Matthew Stafford injury update: The latest on Los Angeles Rams quarterback

As he is wont to do, Matthew Stafford had been mostly quiet during the offseason, focusing on healing his spine and elbow, which he hurt midway through that disappointing season. But last week's minicamp was one of the rare times when he spoke about his health. He told reporters:

“It’s nice. You know, I love to be out here and practice and compete, play with these guys. So it’s tough to sit on the sideline like I did last year for so much time and not getting any kind of reps, so it was great to get a bunch of reps this offseason. I feel good and excited about getting back in July.”

Heading into 2023, the Rams have lost a pair of key contributors to their Super Bowl run. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., after a year out, joined the Baltimore Ravens as a free agent, while cornerback Jalen Ramsey was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

As a result, the team was forced to restock its roster via the draft. But Stafford is still optimistic about the team's prospects:

“I know what we’re trying to do is build a really good football team here, and that takes work. Whether people think it’s gonna happen or not doesn’t matter to us.”

The Rams' preseason minicamp begins on July 25.

