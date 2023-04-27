Los Angeles Rams NFL Draft 2023: Picks, team needs and predictions

The Los Angeles Rams are coming into the 2023 NFL draft with more questions than answers.

They suffered a significant collapse after winning Super Bowl LVI. Injuries and poor overall play led them to a 5-12 finish in 2022, an inverse to their record the year before.

To make matters worse, some of their defensive stalwarts have joined other teams. They traded All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, while defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson signed with the New York Giants.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner returned to the Seattle Seahawks and Greg Gaines signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Likewise, they did not bring back Leonard Floyd after having 59 tackles and nine sacks in 2022.

On offense, they also traded wide receiver Allen Robinson to the Pittsburgh Steelers after a year with the team. The Rams also hoped to get Odell Beckham Jr. back, but he decided to sign with the Baltimore Ravens.

As a consolation, their nucleus remains intact with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald. However, they can’t expect to compete by staying put. They need to revamp the roster through the draft, mainly because they only have $7.2 million in cap space.

That amount should barely be enough to sign their rookies this year. They must have more hits than misses through the 11 picks they have in the 2023 NFL draft. Otherwise, they might fall further behind in the NFC, especially their division rivals.

2023 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Rams picks

Round 2, pick 36 overall

Round 3, pick 69 overall

Round 3, pick 77 overall (from New England Patriots via Miami Dolphins)

Round 5, pick 167 overall (compensatory pick)

Round 5, pick 171 overall (compensatory pick)

Round 5, pick 177 overall (compensatory pick)

Round 6, pick 182 overall

Round 6, pick 189 overall (from Tennessee Titans, part of the Robert Woods trade)

Round 6, pick 191 overall (from Green Bay Packers, part of the Corey Bojorquez trade)

Round 7, pick 223 overall

Round 7, pick 234 overall (from Pittsburgh Steelers, part of the Allen Robinson trade)

Los Angeles Rams 2023 NFL Draft needs

Edge rusher

Cornerback

Running Back

Wide receiver

Offensive lineman

2023 NFL Draft prediction for the Los Angeles Rams

The Rams need a lot of reinforcements after a massive meltdown. Therefore, it wouldn’t hurt if they took the best player on the board when they are on the clock. Anyone they take can be a building block towards returning to contention.

However, they need more upgrades on defense after losing several key players. If they stay put and don’t engage in any trades, here’s how their draft could unfold.

Round 2, Pick 36 overall – Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL is still a pass-happy league. Sadly, the Los Angeles Rams do not have enough weapons in the aerial game outside of Kupp. Allen Robinson wasn’t a good fit, and Van Jefferson may be better as a WR3.

They will have to take Jalin Hyatt immediately if he falls into this spot because he could be gone by the end of the first round. Drafting the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner should help ease Kupp’s burden in making plays.

Round 3, pick 69 overall – Derrick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

Jim Nagy @JimNagy_SB by Auburn’s Derrick Hall during



#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE Violent hard edge-setter reps like thisby Auburn’s Derrick Hall during @seniorbowl week are why most NFL teams are projecting him as an immediate Year 1 starter. Violent hard edge-setter reps like this👇by Auburn’s Derrick Hall during @seniorbowl week are why most NFL teams are projecting him as an immediate Year 1 starter. 📈#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ https://t.co/YTikTRWAD7

Aaron Donald can pressure the interior to beat the center and offensive guards. But if he’s the only threat on the Rams defensive line, the mammoths on the other side of the trench will gang up on him. The Los Angeles Rams also need someone who can rush the quarterback from the edges, especially with Floyd not on the roster.

Derrick Hall fits the bill, finishing with 15.5 sacks in two seasons. He also had a career-high 60 tackles in 2022.

Round 3, pick 77 overall – Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Syracuse CB Garrett Williams, a likely Friday pick, is recovering nicely from a torn ACL suffered last season. He’s expected to be cleared by July after the procedure performed by #Cowboys doc Dan Cooper. A sample: #Syracuse CB Garrett Williams, a likely Friday pick, is recovering nicely from a torn ACL suffered last season. He’s expected to be cleared by July after the procedure performed by #Cowboys doc Dan Cooper. A sample: https://t.co/KDTEoS5J8x

Jalen Ramsey’s departure leaves a massive void in the secondary. If the Los Angeles Rams ranked 21st in passing yards allowed last season with him around, they might turn for the worst without him.

Garrett Williams has a fantastic upside to his game, helping him become one of the game’s best. He led the Atlantic Coast Conference in passes defended (10) and tackles (52) in 2021.

Round 5, pick 167 overall – Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

He didn’t get that nickname for nothing. Tank Bigsby is a strong runner who finished with 970 yards and ten touchdowns for Auburn last year. He can upgrade a running attack that finished 27th in rushing yards per game.

While Cam Akers showed some improvements towards the end of 2022, Bigsby gives the Los Angeles Rams more attacking options.

Round 5, pick 171 overall – Jordan McFadden, OT, Clemson

Offensive lineman Jordan McFadden at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Offensive linemen Joe Noteboom, Brian Allen, Logan Bruss, and Rob Havenstein were injured at one point last year. The Los Angeles Rams badly need depth on the offensive line, given that they only have nine on the roster. McFadden is a three-year starter in college who could compete for a starting role. The two-time All-ACC upgrades the protection for Stafford.

Round 5, pick 177 overall – Juice Scruggs, OL, Penn State

Offensive lineman Juice Scruggs in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Juice Scruggs became a third-team All-Big Ten member after starting all 12 games for the Nittany Lions last year. While he played center at Penn State, the Los Angeles Rams can move him around the offensive line to maximize his 310-pound frame.

His strength during power snaps can help him switch to other opponents as they make holes for their running backs. However, his lateral movement and recovery from getting beat needs work.

Round 6, pick 182 overall – Nick Herbig, EDGE, Wisconsin

Wisconsin's Nick Herbig at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Pro Football Focus gave Herbig a 91.4 pass-rush grade two years ago. That’s the highest mark among Wisconsin edge rushers, higher than Joe Schobert and T.J. Watt.

The Los Angeles Rams need more than Derrick Hall to revamp their pass rush. The 2022 First-Team All-Big Ten finished his final year in Wisconsin with 11 sacks and 47 total tackles.

Round 6, pick 189 overall – Will Mallory, TE, Miami

Miami tight end Will Mallory at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Mallory became a Second-Team All-ACC member last year after tallying 42 receptions, 538 yards, and three touchdowns. He is an excellent route-runner who can help the Los Angeles Rams' passing attack that finished 27th in passing yards per game last year. This former Hurricane also has the strength to gain extra yards after the catch.

Round 6, pick 191 overall – Keytaon Thompson, WR, Virginia

Jim Nagy @JimNagy_SB

#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE Ex-Mississippi St QB turned Virginia Swiss Army Knife skill guy Keytaon Thompson ( @Thompson_Kt5 ) is truly unique prospect—even the #99 is different. Surprisingly quick for long-bodied guy and far tougher & more physical than QB background suggests. 🛠 Ex-Mississippi St QB turned Virginia Swiss Army Knife skill guy Keytaon Thompson (@Thompson_Kt5) is truly unique prospect—even the #99 is different. Surprisingly quick for long-bodied guy and far tougher & more physical than QB background suggests. 🛠#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ https://t.co/HGvAorCntN

Judging Keytaon Thompson's performance based on his 2022 numbers is unfair because he struggled with injuries. The year before, he had 990 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He also added 247 yards and four rushing touchdowns in 2021.

The Los Angeles Rams could use him as a backup quarterback, given that he played the position at Mississippi State. But as a wideout, he became an All-ACC member in back-to-back years.

Round 7, pick 223 overall – Max Duggan, QB, TCU

TCU quarterback Max Duggan at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The Los Angeles Rams do not have a quarterback on their roster other than Matthew Stafford. Baker Mayfield is already with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they did not bring back Bryce Perkins.

Max Duggan can be an understudy until Stafford plays for the Rams. Despite TCU getting hammered by Georgia in the recent national championship game, Duggan showed poise in important games. Learning from Sean McVay could also be great for him.

Round 7, pick 234 overall – Jay Ward, DB, LSU

Defensive back Jay Ward at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Los Angeles needs a Swiss Army knife on defense, and Ward can be their guy. His height and 32-inch arms make him a versatile asset in the secondary. Aside from lining up at free safety, he has lined up as a slot cornerback and an outside corner. The Los Angeles Rams can use him as they see fit, especially when he lines up against Deebo Samuel, Marquise Brown, Tyler Lockett, and DK Metcalf.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes