Rams' Van Jefferson has a special name for child during Super Bowl 2022

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson has detailed the unique experience he and his wife had during the Super Bowl. Jefferson's wife went into labor during the game and was rushed to the hospital.

The 25-year-old was then told, after the game, that his wife was in labor and made a hasty exit from SoFi Stadium to be by her side. However, such was the traffic, the wide-out was forced to watch his wife give birth to their son via FaceTime while stuck in traffic.

The newly crowned Super Bowl champion was a guest on the Adam Schefter podcast and revealed the unique name for his son, and to say it is fitting would be an understatement.

“It wasn’t always picked,” he said. “We were really thinking about ‘Wynn’ and ‘Miles,’ but then it was like, I think it’s very fitting to name him Champ. And we just looked it up and Champ is like a warrior. And my wife is a warrior. What she did that whole game and what she did throughout the whole week of the Super Bowl, the week of Super Bowl being so crazy, he’s a champ and she’s a warrior, so Champ Curtis Jefferson. That’s the name we got.”

“That wasn’t always the planned name, but after the way everything happened on Super Bowl Sunday, it was only appropriate to go with Champ."

Van Jefferson had a Super Bowl to remember

The reciever had a day to remember, becoming a Super Bowl winner and a father

The 25-year-old had a Sunday he will never forget. Jefferson won his first Super Bowl as the Rams defeated Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Then, just hours later, he became a father.

Some would say it was the perfect way to end the season, although the receiver did miss the birth of his son and was forced to watch it via FaceTime. It is likely that the NFL will never see such a unique moment happen again.

The reciever caught four passes for 23 yards in the Super Bowl as he won his first ring. It will be hard for the 25-year-old to pick between which moment is better -- becoming a father or a Super Bowl champion?

Either way, the Jefferson family will long remember the crazy events that happened on Super Bowl Sunday as Justin's win coincided with the incredible story of how their son was brought into the world.

