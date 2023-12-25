Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly celebrate Christmas eve with family after Rams QB’s stunning outing in Week 16.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has an undoubted No. 1 fan in his wife of eight years, Kelly, who has been by his side throughout his NFL career. The couple has four daughters: twins Sawyer and Chandler, Hunter and Tyler. With Christmas right around the corner, Matthew and Kelly spent time with their children on Christmas Eve.

Kelly posted a photo to her over 420,000 followers on Instagram with her, Matthew, the girls and Santa Claus. She also left an interesting caption for the photo concerning her husband and the Rams.

"Merry Christmas y’all. Christmas Eve wish: Seahawks loss and lions win.🙏"

Matthew Stafford with wife Kelly, his daughters, and Santa. (Kelly Stafford/IG)

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints 30-22 at home on Thursday. Matthew Stafford went 24 of 34 for 328 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Los Angeles (8-7) has won five out of its last six games after a 3-6 start to the season.

Stafford and the Rams are still in the playoff hunt as Kelly mentioned in her post as half her Christmas Eve wish came true. While the Detroit Lions won on Sunday, the Seahawks defeated the Titans.

According to the New York Times playoff simulator, the Rams have close to a 70 percent chance of making it to the postseason.

Kelly Stafford caused some controversy regarding Matthew Stafford

In August, the mother of four and Matthew's college sweetheart made interesting comments about her husband on her "The Morning After with Kelly and Mark" podcast. She talked about how the Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a hard time connecting to some of his teammates in the locker room.

"It's kind of crazy. So, Matthew's been in the league a long time. He's like, 'The difference in the locker room has changed so significantly.' They have a lot of rookies on their team. They're very young. But he's like, 'I feel like I can't connect.'"

Rams coach Sean McVay later downplayed the comments by Kelly Stafford to reporters.

"I'm not concerned because I think if you know Kelly, I took that as more of a joke at the old man. And I'll be honest, there's a couple throws that he made during training camp where I wanted to say, 'Yes, sir,' to him as well. ... (This) guy's done a phenomenal job of leading, connecting with his teammates."

Matthew Stafford is in his 15th season in the NFL and his third with Los Angeles. He spent the first 12 seasons with the Lions before being traded to the Rams in 2021.