"Be prepared to get your a** kicked": Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly warns fans after viral Bills-Eagles scuffle

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly has given NFL fans a warning. On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills were visiting the Philadelphia Eagles and defensive linemen Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips went after fans after a heartbreaking OT loss.

However, taking to social media, the players claimed fans issued death threats to them and their families during the game. NFL security confirmed they were made aware of this, but the guilty parties were allowed to stay for the game.

Now, speaking on "The Morning After" podcast, Kelly Stafford took aim at fans who trash-talk players and their families.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“If you’re talking a ton of sh*t to a player, you need to be prepared to get your a** kicked. Because that’s what happens in the real world. You’re talking sh*t to someone, you should be prepared for the consequences of it.

"But all of a sudden, because they make millions, because you’re paying to be there, you’re allowed to say whatever you want to these guys? I mean, they’re still humans.

“Also, I loved how the guy faked like he was gonna hop over and get on his level. I go, ‘So you’re gonna jump over with four DTs or some big defensive men. And you’re gonna fight them, and you’re this little puny guy?'"

Kelly Stafford believes NFL fans need to act better

Although this was an issue in Philadelphia, Kelly Stafford thinks all NFL fans need to be more respectable to players and fans.

However, Stafford thinks a lot of the problem is the fact that fans claim since they paid to be there they can do whatever they want.

“I’m kinda done with fans saying ‘we paid to be here so we can do whatever we want.' I think all fans in general over the past five years, it’s just gotten a little out of hand to where it’s ‘we can do whatever we want and not get into trouble for it.’ Except for throwing a small pretzel, cause then you get in trouble.

“It was the size of my pinky! Actually, throwing it with mustard on it made it at least worth it. I was taking the high road for the first ten minutes of it, but then you start talking about my kids. Don’t f**k with my kids. But I will say if I didn’t do that, I had four men around me, they would’ve done it.”

As of right now, the NFL nor the Eagles have commented on fans issuing death threats to Bills players.