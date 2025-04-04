Maurice Jones-Drew predicts Bears to select TreVeyon Henderson in first round of 2025 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears have many offensive areas to fix in 2024 and will hope one is addressed in the NFL Draft. Former NFL first-team All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew projects the team that had the first selection last year will choose running back TreVeyon Henderson with their first pick at #10 on April 24.
He said, as per his mock draft released by NFL on Thursday:
“I know it would be a surprise to a lot of folks if Henderson is picked in the top 10, but he’s my No. 2 RB in the draft, and we saw how much success Detroit had with two running backs at the center of Ben Johnson’s offense."
Henderson put together an outstanding performance at the NFL Combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds with plenty of speed and power. He ran for 1,016 yards this past season at Ohio State, but he is also a strong pass-catcher, as evidenced by his 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown in a college playoff game last season against Texas.
He was a part of the Buckeyes team that won the national championship in 2024, defeating Notre Dame 34-23. In 2023, Henderson was a first-team All-Big Ten, while being named a second-team All-Big Ten in 2021. Jones-Drew added:
“Now the new Bears head coach adds a versatile and explosive back to pair with D’Andre Swift, giving Chicago a one-two punch in the backfield. Plus, Henderson excels in pass protection, making him an option on all three."
In 2024, the Bears finished 25th in the league in rushing yards per game, with D'Andre Swift running for 959 yards and six touchdowns.
Pass protection was a struggle for Bears in 2024
Despite setting numerous records among Chicago Bears rookie quarterbacks last season, Caleb Williams, their first overall pick in 2024, wasn’t at his best. A lot of that wasn’t his fault, as the offensive line rarely gave him any time to throw the ball. Williams took 68 sacks in his rookie campaign but threw for 3,541 yards.
He only tossed six interceptions, which shows he doesn’t force the ball down the field into coverage when under pressure, but his playmaking ability was limited because of the times he was hurried.
The Bears could use a player like Henderson to help in that department. They also added Joe Thuney, a four-time Super Bowl champion and former two-time First-team All-Pro guard, in the offseason.
Last season, thanks in part to Henderson’s blocking, Buckeyes starting quarterback Will Howard only took 14 sacks, while Ohio State as a team only conceded 17.
