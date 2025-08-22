Maxx Crosby has 4-word reaction after dropping surprisingly low on NFL's Top 100 Players of 2025

The NFL is in the middle of rolling out its annual traditional Top 100 list. However, this year's picks have received some mixed reviews from the fans. On Thursday, another controversial entry was announced. It was none other than the Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby.Las Vegas' favorite defensive player got the No. 22 rank. This is a gracious fall from last year, when he was No. 10 in 2024. After the NFL's official X (fka Twitter) account revealed the defensive end's rank, Crosby sent a simple yet bold four-word message:&quot;Got Work To Do. 🦅🖤&quot; Crosby wrote.Last season, Maxx Crosby played 12 games, tallying 45 tackles, 28 solo sacks, 20 quarterback hits and five passes defended. His season was cut short due to an ankle injury. Crosby underwent surgery and was also nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his contributions to the Raiders.Maxx Crosby opens up about his hardest battle while celebrating five years of sobrietyWhile Maxx Crosby has become a household name in the NFL due to his performance on the gridiron, off the field, the DE has been through some rough times. However, the star has overcome his demons and celebrated his five years of sobriety. While speaking to &quot;The Town&quot; magazine last month, Crosby opened up about his hardest battle.&quot;I just celebrated my fifth year,&quot; Crosby said. &quot;And it has been an incredible journey so far. It’s nothing short of a blessing, but I look at it as an opportunity as well, to give back and to help kids going through what I went through. I was a teenager and a young adult, dealing with my addiction, and nobody knew what I was going through. It’s a disease.&quot;Unfortunately, it’s something that runs deep in my family, and I knew since the day I took my first drink, I was obsessed and in love with it. That has been one of the hardest battles, but it’s also been one of the most freeing things on the planet, because I know I have the willpower to be sober in a city like Las Vegas.&quot;After seeing Crosby be ranked so low in the 2025 NFL Top 100 list, the fans are excited to see how the DE will be motivated to prove he deserves a better rank with his performance in the upcoming season.