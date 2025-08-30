Maxx Crosby drops 1-word message for his college team Eastern Michigan Eagles' game vs Texas State Bobcats

Maxx Crosby took the role of Eastern Michigan Eagles assistant general manager in April. He became the first active NFL athlete to hold a college football executive position.Crosby's team will kick off their 2025 College football season against the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET at UFCU Stadium in Texas. The Las Vegas Raiders' defensive end shared his reaction to the matchup via his X(formerly Twitter) handle.&quot;LFG!!! 🦅🦅🦅,&quot; Crosby wrote.Crosby played for Eastern Michigan from 2015 to 2018 and made First-Team All-MAC in his final two seasons. In 2023, the school inducted the 28-year-old into its Ring of Honor. The 2019 fourth-round pick donated $1 million to the program the following year, and they paid him back by naming Rynearson Stadium's playing field, &quot;Crosby Field.&quot;The 2024 season was a tough pill to swallow for the Eagles. They lost five games on the trot at the end, finishing the season with a 5-7 record. They would aim to bounce back and make a run for the glory with Maxx Crosby as the assistant GM.Maxx Crosby on his low NFL 100 ranking and his toughest battleMaxx Crosby found himself at No. 22 on the NFL 100 list this year. The four-time Pro Bowler was ranked 10th in 2024. He shared his reaction to the drop on Sunday.&quot;Got Work To Do. 🦅🖤&quot; Crosby wrote.In another update, Crosby celebrated five years of sobriety in March. It has been a hard-fought battle for the NFL star, and he opened up about it in his interview with &quot;The Town&quot; magazine.&quot;I just celebrated my fifth year,&quot; Crosby said. &quot;And it has been an incredible journey so far. It’s nothing short of a blessing, but I look at it as an opportunity as well, to give back and to help kids going through what I went through. I was a teenager and a young adult, dealing with my addiction, and nobody knew what I was going through. It’s a disease.&quot;Unfortunately, it’s something that runs deep in my family, and I knew since the day I took my first drink, I was obsessed and in love with it. That has been one of the hardest battles, but it’s also been one of the most freeing things on the planet, because I know I have the willpower to be sober in a city like Las Vegas.&quot;Maxx Crosby seems to be pumped for the 2025 NFL season. The Raiders will kick off their campaign against the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 7.