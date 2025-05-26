Maxx Crosby enjoys day out with daughter Ella ahead of Raiders OTAs

Before getting busy with the upcoming hustle and bustle of the 2025 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby is using all the free time in the offseason to spend with his family. On Sunday morning, the defensive end sneaked out for a quick family walk with his wife Rachel and daughter Ella.

Later, Crosby shared an adorable dad-daughter moment with Ella on his Instagram. The defensive end posted a picture in which he could be seen holding his daughter in his arms while planning a peck on her cheeks. Moreover, the father-daughter duo can also be spotted twinning in off-white.

Crosby enjoys a day out with daughter Ella ahead of Raiders OTAs (Image Credit: @maxxcrosby Instagram)

As seen in the picture, Crosby wore a sleeveless t-shirt paired with denim shorts and white sneakers. The defensive end shared another picture with Ella, in which he could be seen fixing his daughter's sunglasses before their family walks around the neighborhood. Apart from Crosby, his wife Rachel also posted an adorable picture of her daughter posing with a peace sign.

"Ella girl," Rachel captioned her IG story.

Maxx Crosby's family outing came two days before the Raiders' Week 2 OTAs. This week's OTAs are scheduled for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. After having a disastrous 2024 NFL season (4-13), the Raiders, as well as Crosby, would be looking forward to chasing an improved performance in the 2025 NFL season.

Maxx Crosby's daughter Ella accompanied DE to $106.5 million contract signing

Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders star agreed upon a 3-year contract extension worth $106.5 million in March. During his re-signing at the Raiders office, his wife Rachel and his daughter Ella accompanied the defensive end.

Rachel Crosby later celebrated her husband's contract extension with an Instagram post featuring family moments from their visit to the Raiders office. The snaps featured Crosby's moments with Ella, along with an inspirational caption, which read:

"Earned not given. You are relentless. Proud is an understatement. Ella & I love you so much."

The offseason was filled with its own ups and downs for Maxx Crosby, including an emotional time when his Raiders teammate Derek Carr decided to retire. After Carr announced retirement, the defensive end shared a 3-word emotional message, expressing his true emotions about the quarterback's decision.

