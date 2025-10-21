  • home icon
  Maxx Crosby fuels Cowboys trade rumors with latest IG activity after Insider links $106,500,000 star DE to Dak Prescott's team

Maxx Crosby fuels Cowboys trade rumors with latest IG activity after Insider links $106,500,000 star DE to Dak Prescott's team

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 21, 2025 20:15 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn
Maxx Crosby fuels Cowboys trade rumors with latest IG activity after Insider links $106,500,000 star DE to Dak Prescott's team (Credit: IMAGN)

Las Vegas Raiders' defensive star Maxx Crosby has been a popular topic in the NFL world after a report came out suggesting that the Dallas Cowboys had inquired about a potential trade. Crosby has spent his entire seven-year NFL career with the Raiders, becoming one of the best pass rushers in the league, although the collective success has eluded him.

X/Twitter user Stephen Mac shared a screenshot of Crosby's Instagram following, which includes multiple former and current Cowboys players such as Zack Martin, Jake Ferguson, Micah Parsons, Dez Bryant and Jalen Tolbert, among others.

The user later explained that this wasn't new and Crosby has followed all those guys for a while.

"He has followed them for a while. I commented that this was just for good luck and in no way a conspiracy on a potential trade. Just trying to bring the good vibes bro!!"
The Las Vegas Raiders are struggling to find consistency this season. They have won just two games, one against the New England Patriots in Week 1 and another against the one-win Tennessee Titans in Week 6.

Maxx Crosby has experienced the playoffs just once during his time with the Raiders (2021). While he became a top pass rusher, the team failed to build competitive teams. At 2-5 this season, the situation doesn't seem to be much different and perhaps fans are seeing the last days of Crosby wearing silver and black.

Maxx Crosby once said he wanted to spend his whole career with Raiders

During an interview on the Jim Rome Show, Maxx Crosby expressed his desire to play his entire career with the Raiders. More specifically, he wanted to mirror what Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant did: win championships with a single franchise.

"The guys that inspired me are the Kobes and the Jordans," Crosby said on the Jim Rome Show. "The guys that stayed at the same place and won in the same place. No offense to LeBron [James] and those dudes. I won't give them some heat, but took the easy road traveled. That's not the way I look at it...I'm going to be a Raider for life."

The Raiders are three steps behind the Chiefs, Denver Broncos and LA Chargers in the division. They appear to be more likely to blow it up and go full rebuilding mode than contend for a Super Bowl.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Orlando Silva
