Maxx Crosby gets honest about addiction's impact as Raiders star marks 5 years of sobriety

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke publicly about his struggle with addiction and marked a personal milestone. He celebrated his fifth sobriety anniversary earlier this week on March 11.

The star defender discussed his path to sobriety in an appearance on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" on Friday.

"I'll never forget it," Crosby said. "You know what I mean? That was the biggest day and most important day of my life... I wouldn't be here in this position if I didn't make that decision for myself and my family, to get healthy and put myself first and get the help I needed. So, it's been a hell of a journey ever since it's been five years already, it's crazy."

In a 2022 ESPN interview, Crosby revealed his past of alcohol, cocaine and other drug addiction. Though he enjoyed initial success on the field, with 10 sacks and a second-place finish for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, he was seemingly secretly addicted to substances that strained his relationships.

Crosby was selected in the fourth round by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL draft. In 2024, ankle issues limited him to 12 games, recording 7.5 sacks. In the offseason, the edge rusher signed a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension, including $91 million in guaranteed money.

Maxx Crosby talks about the support systems that helped him

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn

Maxx Crosby attributed his former teammate Darren Waller with providing him with the strength to come out and publicly talk about his addiction. Waller's public discussion of his own recovery experience seemingly gave Crosby an important role model.

"I had a guy like Darren Waller in my locker room who was very public and open about it," Crosby added. "And I was kind of terrified to, you know, tell people that, you know, I was an addict, and I was going through what I was going through, but seeing a guy like that, and seeing and talking to other people of big influence, you know, talk about their struggles, to be open about it.

"I think it was super important because of my platform and how I can impact others and give back."

The Raiders' defensive star has credited his wife, Rachel, as being instrumental in his recovery process. In earlier interviews, he admitted to putting her "through hell" at his worst.

Before his injury-cut 2024 season, Maxx Crosby produced his best professional year in 2023. He made career highs of 90 total tackles and 14.5 sacks in 16 games. Those totals ranked sixth in the NFL in sacks for the season.

