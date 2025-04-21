Maxx Crosby is one of the most fearsome defensive ends in the NFL today — especially when it comes to tackles for loss, a stat in which he has led the league twice. He is also widely regarded as a smart individual, but his latest take on the upcoming draft may raise some eyebrows.

Speaking with ESPN’s Adam Schefter on the latest episode of his "The Rush" podcast, the Las Vegas Raiders’ multiple-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler rated Cam Skattebo more highly than Ashton Jeanty (discourse begins at 29:34):

"I love that guy... Obviously, I love Jeanty, but Skattebo — watching Skattebo in the (Peach Bowl) against Texas, I'm like, 'This dude's a f***ing maniac.'"

The former Arizona State Sun Devil had a monstrous 2024 season, rushing for 1,711 (a single-season program record) and 21 touchdowns on 293 carries.

Maxx Crosby ready to take next step as assistant GM at his alma mater

Everyone knows Maxx Crosby as an elite pass rusher, but few would have predicted that back in 2019 given his origins. Instead of coming from a powerhouse program like Ohio State or Alabama, Crosby played his collegiate career at unheralded Eastern Michigan in the Mid-American Conference.

Last Thursday, the Eagles announced that Crosby would return to the program as the football team’s assistant general manager, making him the first active NFL player to be hired as a college football executive. Upon his historic appointment, Crosby made it clear that his top priority is winning a conference championship — something Eastern Michigan has not done since 1987:

"I've been heavily involved with the organization and the team since I got in the league, and I feel like I've had a responsibility. Now that I've had some more years, I can take that next step. I've been doing things behind the scenes for a while; but now, having the opportunity to have a bigger voice, a real title is truly all that maters."

Eastern Michigan Vice President and Athletics Director Scott Wetherbee added:

"He has the kind of a callout like, 'If you want to be the best defensive end in the country, come to Eastern Michigan because I'm going to help you to get there' and show all walks of life what it means to be a defensive end in the National Football League."

In 2024, the team honored Crosby by renaming the playing field at Rynearson Stadium in his name.

