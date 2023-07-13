Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was the topic of conversation after Netflix's new documentary "Quarterback" debuted. In the series that features Patrick Mahomes, a clip shows the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback trash-talking the Raiders defensive end.

The clip made its rounds on social media on Wednesday, with many shocked by the exchange. That night, Crosby's post on Twitter essentially addressed the clip and left some NFL fans wondering what he meant by his post.

His post showed a photo of him and Patrick Mahomes during the NFL Pro Bowl. He captioned the photo by calling the Chiefs quarterback the best competition and that he had nothing but respect for him:

"Ultimate Competition. Ultimate Respect. Loading…"

NFL fans of course jumped to conclusions on Twitter about what the post indicated. Some used the opportunity to recruit the Raiders' defensive end to play for his AFC West foe.

Others are well aware of his lucrative contract worth over $90 million. There were definitely sentiments of him possibly joining the Kansas City Chiefs in the future. With some even saying that he should go to the Chiefs when he's ready to win a Super Bowl ring.

reeseeeeeo @KcRicio @CrosbyMaxx @PatrickMahomes Come to KC , we welcome you with open arms anytime @CrosbyMaxx @PatrickMahomes Come to KC , we welcome you with open arms anytime🔥

DT42 @kat5858 @CrosbyMaxx @PatrickMahomes I'm a chiefs fan..but respect the rivalry...come to Killer City Maddmax @CrosbyMaxx @PatrickMahomes I'm a chiefs fan..but respect the rivalry...come to Killer City Maddmax

Maxx Crosby says his relationship with Patrick Mahomes is different 'between quarters'

Maxx Crosby was interviewed as part of the "Quarterback" documentary on Netflix. While he acknowledged that he and Mahomes play for division rivals, he said their relationship is different when the clock hits zero.

He said that the two have a good relationship and that after the game is over they will walk over to each other and have a food conversation.

"It’s great. After the games, he always comes up to me, I go up to him, but when it’s between the quarters, he knows what time it is, and I know what time it is when he’s out there.”

While time is still on the clock, however, the defensive end said that both are well aware of what will happen on the field.

Crosby has mentioned in the past that Mahomes is quite the trash-talker. Although fans don't always get to see that side of the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

As his competitor, Maxx Crosby apparently doesn't mind the banter between him and Patrick Mahomes on the field.

