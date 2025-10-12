“May his soul rest in peace”: NFL fans react as Fred Warner gets carted off after gruesome leg injury in Bucs vs. 49ers game

Fred Warner landed awkwardly and suffered a brutal injury in the first quarter on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The San Francisco 49ers linebacker collided with Rachaad White and his teammate while blocking a rush. He went down and was carted off the field.NFL insider Adam Schefter posted a heartbreaking update on X.&quot;Cart is coming out for the injured 49ers LB Fred Warner. His right leg already has been put in an air cast,&quot; Schefter tweeted.Fans shared their reactions to Warner's injury.&quot;May his soul rest in peace,&quot; one fan wrote.zac @shaisprintLINK@AdamSchefter May his soul rest in peace&quot;Prayers up for Fred🙏🏾💔,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;That’s heartbreaking. An air cast almost always signals something severe. Huge loss for the 49ers if he’s out long-term,&quot; a fan said.Warner assisted with one tackle before he was carried off the field. The Buccaneers lead the 49ers 7-3 at the end of the first half. San Francisco is already struggling with multiple injuries and this only adds to their worries.