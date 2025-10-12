  • home icon
  "May his soul rest in peace": NFL fans react as Fred Warner gets carted off after gruesome leg injury in Bucs vs. 49ers game

“May his soul rest in peace”: NFL fans react as Fred Warner gets carted off after gruesome leg injury in Bucs vs. 49ers game

By Nishant
Published Oct 12, 2025 21:32 GMT
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (image credit: IMAGN)

Fred Warner landed awkwardly and suffered a brutal injury in the first quarter on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The San Francisco 49ers linebacker collided with Rachaad White and his teammate while blocking a rush. He went down and was carted off the field.

NFL insider Adam Schefter posted a heartbreaking update on X.

"Cart is coming out for the injured 49ers LB Fred Warner. His right leg already has been put in an air cast," Schefter tweeted.
Fans shared their reactions to Warner's injury.

"May his soul rest in peace," one fan wrote.
"Prayers up for Fred🙏🏾💔," another fan wrote.
"That’s heartbreaking. An air cast almost always signals something severe. Huge loss for the 49ers if he’s out long-term," a fan said.

Warner assisted with one tackle before he was carried off the field. The Buccaneers lead the 49ers 7-3 at the end of the first half. San Francisco is already struggling with multiple injuries and this only adds to their worries.

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
